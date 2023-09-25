Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stars are smiling at the start of the week – Monday’s sporting social

The Ryder Cup build-up continued, while Chris Froome is still in love with bikes.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 25 September 2023 18:07

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 25.

Football

Former Bolton winger Ricardo Gardner spent his birthday posing in a tunnel with Usain Bolt.

Recommended

Tranmere interim boss Nigel Adkins kicked his week off with some Monday motivation.

Joao Cancelo is loving life in Barcelona.

Golf

It’s Ryder Cup week.

Europe celebrated retaining the Solheim Cup.

Cycling

Recommended

Chris Froome has some fun.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in