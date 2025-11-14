Boxer Conor Benn launches bespoke kit ahead of fight against Chris Eubank Jr

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British boxer Conor Benn has revealed his bespoke kit that he will wear in the ring for his fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

In collaboration with heritage sports brand Everlast and luxury fashion house Palm Angels, Benn will debut his fight-night kit designed by Bespoke Boxing at Wembley on Saturday, November 15.

Benn, 29, is among the first boxers to design luxury fight wear, with his ensemble crafted entirely in printed paillettes.

Its deep royal blue and pure white palette nods directly to the colours worn by Benn’s father, Nigel Benn, in his own legendary bouts against Chris Eubank Sr in the 1990s – a symbolic revival of that rivalry through their sons.

The curved Palm Angels logo that arcs across the back, while flame motifs rise from the hem, is a visual metaphor for intensity and focus in the moments before battle.

For Benn, the creative process has been deeply personal.

“I’ve had the idea for this white and blue kit for some time,” he said. “It’s a nod to my dad’s second fight with Eubank Sr, a mark of respect that means everything to me.

“Boxing and fashion go hand in hand – how you present yourself is part of your identity. I’m meticulous about every detail, from my training to my team to the partners I work with. Every element matters because when the moment comes, it all adds up to how you perform.”

Palm Angels’ head of design, Alberto Furlan said: “I wanted this kit to feel like armour – something that carries both history and attitude.

“It’s about turning a fight into a moment of style and legacy. Boxing is ritualistic, almost ceremonial. We wanted to honour that while pushing it somewhere new.”

The collaboration extends beyond the ring with a limited-edition capsule collection available from November 14.

The line includes two T-shirts, a hoodie and boxing gloves, all echoing Benn’s fight-night design and carrying the flame-lit Everlast logo.

The pieces will be available exclusively at Flannels, everlast.com and palmangels.com.