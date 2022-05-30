The sporting weekend in pictures
There was joy in Madrid, but a double dose of misery in Huddersfield.
A dramatic weekend of sporting action at home and abroad brought great joy and desperate disappointment as prizes were handed out and dreams shattered.
Liverpool’s bid for a seventh European crown ended in agony in Paris, while Nottingham Forest ensured they will face the Reds in next season’s Premier League after Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Huddersfield at Wembley.
Rugby’s two codes brought extreme joy for La Rochelle and Wigan but heartache for Leinster and Huddersfield – the town suffered a double dose of sporting misery – while Sergio Perez roared to victory in a Monaco Grand Prix notable for Mick Schumacher’s spectacular crash and Novak Djokovic prevailed at the French Open despite a hostile response from the stands.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.
