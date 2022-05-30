The sporting weekend in pictures

There was joy in Madrid, but a double dose of misery in Huddersfield.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 30 May 2022 05:00
Mick Schumacher’s Haas car breaks in half after a crash in the Monaco Grand Prix (Christian Bruna/AP)
Mick Schumacher’s Haas car breaks in half after a crash in the Monaco Grand Prix (Christian Bruna/AP)
(AP)

A dramatic weekend of sporting action at home and abroad brought great joy and desperate disappointment as prizes were handed out and dreams shattered.

Liverpool’s bid for a seventh European crown ended in agony in Paris, while Nottingham Forest ensured they will face the Reds in next season’s Premier League after Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Huddersfield at Wembley.

Rugby’s two codes brought extreme joy for La Rochelle and Wigan but heartache for Leinster and Huddersfield – the town suffered a double dose of sporting misery – while Sergio Perez roared to victory in a Monaco Grand Prix notable for Mick Schumacher’s spectacular crash and Novak Djokovic prevailed at the French Open despite a hostile response from the stands.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Real Madrid’s Marcelo lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League against Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker consoles Virgil van Dijk after the final whistle at the Stade de France (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
Liverpool fans stuck outside the stadium show their match tickets (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Liverpool paraded the FA and Carabao Cups on Sunday having returned from Paris without the Champions League trophy they hoped to add to them (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Nottingham Forest skipper Joe Worrall, centre, lifts the Sky Bet Championship play-off final trophy at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke, back from compassionate leave, with the League Two play-off final trophy after his side’s 3-0 win over Mansfield at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Grimsby’s Luke Waterfall celebrates his side’s winning goal in a 5-4 Vanarama National League semi-final victory over Wrexham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)
La Rochelle players celebrate with their fans after victory over Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup final at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Wigan’s Liam Marshall scores the decisive try to see off Huddersfield in the Betfred Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Notts Outlaws’ Tom Moores in action during the Vitality Blast T20 north group match against Worcestershire Rapids at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Novak Djokovic at full stretch in his fourth-round clash with Diego Schwartzman at the French Open at Roland Garros (Michel Euler/AP/PA)
(AP)
Coco Gauff made it through to the quarter-finals at the French Open after victory over Elise Mertens (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)
(AP)
Haas driver Mick Schumacher walks away from his wrecked car after crashing during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix (Christian Bruna/AP/PA)
(AP)
Contact, right, ridden by jockey Ben Curtis on their way to winning the Betfred Double Delight Handicap at Haydock (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Sweden’s Khaddi Sagnia competes in the women’s long jump at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene (Amanda Loman/AP/PA)
(AP)
Colombia’s Diego Alejandro Arboleda Ospina in the Men’s Elite race final on day one at the UCI BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in