A dramatic weekend of sporting action at home and abroad brought great joy and desperate disappointment as prizes were handed out and dreams shattered.

Liverpool’s bid for a seventh European crown ended in agony in Paris, while Nottingham Forest ensured they will face the Reds in next season’s Premier League after Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Huddersfield at Wembley.

Rugby’s two codes brought extreme joy for La Rochelle and Wigan but heartache for Leinster and Huddersfield – the town suffered a double dose of sporting misery – while Sergio Perez roared to victory in a Monaco Grand Prix notable for Mick Schumacher’s spectacular crash and Novak Djokovic prevailed at the French Open despite a hostile response from the stands.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Real Madrid’s Marcelo lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League against Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker consoles Virgil van Dijk after the final whistle at the Stade de France (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool fans stuck outside the stadium show their match tickets (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool paraded the FA and Carabao Cups on Sunday having returned from Paris without the Champions League trophy they hoped to add to them (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest skipper Joe Worrall, centre, lifts the Sky Bet Championship play-off final trophy at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke, back from compassionate leave, with the League Two play-off final trophy after his side’s 3-0 win over Mansfield at Wembley (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Grimsby’s Luke Waterfall celebrates his side’s winning goal in a 5-4 Vanarama National League semi-final victory over Wrexham (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

La Rochelle players celebrate with their fans after victory over Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup final at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Wigan’s Liam Marshall scores the decisive try to see off Huddersfield in the Betfred Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Notts Outlaws’ Tom Moores in action during the Vitality Blast T20 north group match against Worcestershire Rapids at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Novak Djokovic at full stretch in his fourth-round clash with Diego Schwartzman at the French Open at Roland Garros (Michel Euler/AP/PA) (AP)

Coco Gauff made it through to the quarter-finals at the French Open after victory over Elise Mertens (Thibault Camus/AP/PA) (AP)

Haas driver Mick Schumacher walks away from his wrecked car after crashing during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix (Christian Bruna/AP/PA) (AP)

Contact, right, ridden by jockey Ben Curtis on their way to winning the Betfred Double Delight Handicap at Haydock (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Sweden’s Khaddi Sagnia competes in the women’s long jump at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene (Amanda Loman/AP/PA) (AP)