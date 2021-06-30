Wimbledon day three: Andy Murray heads the Britons in action at SW19
Dan Evans and Katie Boulter also play in the second round, while Cam Norrie has a first-round match to finish.
Serena Williams tumbled out through injury while three Britons also fell by the wayside on day two.
Day three sees Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter in second-round action, while Cam Norrie has a first-round match to finish.
Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic opens things up on Centre Court against former runner-up Kevin Anderson.
Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day three at Wimbledon
Order of play
Centre CourtNovak Djokovic (1) v Kevin AndersonKatie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka (2)Oscar Otte v Andy Murray
Court OneElina Svitolina (3) v Alison Van UytvanckDan Evans v Dusan LajovicOns Jabeur (21) v Venus Williams
Brit watch
Match of the day
Boulter faces a huge test against second seed Sabalenka, but it is one the 24-year-old is likely to relish on Centre Court, especially after her battling three-set win over Danielle Lao in round one.
Biggest fan
Has Novak found her yet?