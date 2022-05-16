The sporting weekend in pictures

The best of the pictures from an action-packed weekend of sport.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 16 May 2022 05:00
Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas poses with the trophy after winning the FA Cup at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool won the FA Cup in dramatic circumstances at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out.

Chelsea defended their Women’s FA Cup crown and completed the double with victory over Manchester City in extra time in front of a record crowd of 49,094.

Away from football, former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds died at the age of 46 after being involved in a car crash, while Novak Djokovic won his first tournament of the year in the Italian Open.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend inpictures.

Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates at full-time after the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez sees his penalty saved during the 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Australia player Andrew Symonds has died (Gareth Copley/PA)
Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas during their Italian Open final in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Australia’s Jai Hindley (right) crosses the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Giro D’Italia (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien (left) collides with Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos during the Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Donall Farmer/PA)
Everton players show their dejection after losing 3-2 to Brentford at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)
Barcelona’s Riqui Puig (left) fights for the ball with Getafe’s Djene Dakonam during Sunday’s 0-0 draw in LaLiga (Manu Fernandez/AP)
