Wimbledon day 12: Novak Djokovic faces the next step on the road to 20

Djokovic takes on Denis Shapovalov in the last four of the men’s singles.

Friday 09 July 2021 04:30
Novak Djokovic is closing in on a record-equalling 20th grand slam title
(PA Wire)

It is men’s semi-final day at Wimbledon and there is one familiar face surrounded by three newcomers.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic must navigate a clash against the exciting Denis Shapovalov while Roger Federer’s conqueror Hubert Hurkacz takes on seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the other last-four clash.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the 12th day of the Championships.

Order of play

Centre Court

Matteo Berrettini v Hubert HurkaczNovak Djokovic v Denis Shapovalov

Match of the day

Djokovic has barely been tested on his way to a 10th SW19 semi-final but that should change against Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian is enjoying a breakthrough grand slam, having reached this stage for the first time. He is a junior champion, winning in 2016, and is now making his move in the men’s game. He is a flamboyant player, who is easy on the eye with a one-handed backhand and great variety. However, the man on the other side of the net just happens to be closing in on a record-equalling 20th grand slam title.

Hurkacz’s follow up

The nature of sport means that very often a massive high is followed up with a flat performance and that will be the test for Hurkacz against Berrettini. Hurkacz became only the second Pole to make it to the Wimbledon semi-finals when he shocked Centre Court by knocking out Federer in three sets. It was a memorable afternoon for him given Federer is the reason he started playing tennis. But Berrettini will present just as big a challenge as the eight-time champion.

Weather watch