Sciver-Brunt sets record and Lionesses hunt honours – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.

Cricket

Nat Sciver-Brunt made history for England.

Football

England stars are in the running for top FIFA awards.

Kyle Walker commits to Man City.

Georginio Wijnaldum enjoyed his welcome.

Happy birthdays.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was working hard.

Golf

Broad a runner for Ryder?

KP was impressed.

Ludvig Aberg underlined his Ryder Cup credentials at Wentworth.

Caddy Billy Foster remembered one of the game’s greats.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan was grateful.