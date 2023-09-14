Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sciver-Brunt sets record and Lionesses hunt honours – Thursday’s sporting social

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored the fastest ODI century for an England women’s team.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 14 September 2023 18:08
Nat Sciver-Brunt (left) made history for England (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (left) made history for England (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.

Cricket

Nat Sciver-Brunt made history for England.

Recommended

Football

England stars are in the running for top FIFA awards.

Kyle Walker commits to Man City.

Georginio Wijnaldum enjoyed his welcome.

Happy birthdays.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was working hard.

Golf

Broad a runner for Ryder?

KP was impressed.

Ludvig Aberg underlined his Ryder Cup credentials at Wentworth.

Caddy Billy Foster remembered one of the game’s greats.

Snooker

Recommended

Ronnie O’Sullivan was grateful.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in