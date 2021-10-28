Oklahoma City Thunder overturn sizeable deficit to beat Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered defeat from the jaws of victory as the Oklahoma City Thunder came back from 26 points down to prevail 123-115.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points as the Thunder won their first game of the season against the Lakers, who were without LeBron James.

Los Angeles were up 56-30 in the second quarter as former Oklahoma City player Russell Westbrook celebrated his 185th career triple-double.

Laker Carmelo Anthony missed a three-point attempt with 9.7 seconds left to play which would have tied the game as LA fell to 2-3 for the season.

The Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-93 with Bam Adebayo scoring top scoring with 24 and Jimmy Butler adding 17.

Brooklyn were considered a favourite to take the NBA Championship but are now 2-3, with Kevin Durant scoring 25 on Wednesday night.

Montrezl Harrell claimed 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Washington Wizards saw off the Boston Celtics 116-107, Harrison Barnes hit a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 110-107 and the Charlotte Hornets prevailed over the Orlando Magic 120-111.

Elsewhere, Fred VanVleet finished with 26 points in a 118-100 win for the Toronto Raptors over the Indiana Pacers, Trae Young top scored with 31 for the Atlanta Hawks in a 102-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-108.

Ja Morant was one board away from a triple-double but his Memphis Grizzlies were downed 116-96 by the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame the Los Angeles Clippers 92-76.