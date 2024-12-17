Tyson Fury eyes Oleksandr Usyk trilogy fight with Anthony Joshua ‘in tatters’
Fury meets Usyk for the second time in Riyadh on Saturday.
Tyson Fury is prioritising a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk over facing Anthony Joshua in a lucrative all-British clash.
Fury meets Usyk for the second time in Riyadh on Saturday when the Ukrainian’s WBC, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles will be on the line – and he does not see their rivalry ending there.
Joshua is looking to bounce back from his crushing fifth-round knockout by Daniel Dubois in October but the prospect of a clash with Fury has been played down by the 36-year-old from Morecambe.
“When I win on Saturday night, I think there’s gotta be a trilogy next year for sure,” Fury told Al Arabiya.
“Joshua’s in tatters at the moment. He has got to pick up the pieces from his last fight. But the fight with Usyk – one on Saturday and the one afterwards – would be fantastic for me.”
Usyk is favourite to repeat his success over Fury in May when he won on a split decision.
“He won by one point in a close fight. Good luck to the guy. And we’re going run it back on Saturday and it’s gonna be victory for me,” Fury said.