Tyson Fury eyes Oleksandr Usyk trilogy fight with Anthony Joshua ‘in tatters’

Tyson Fury is prioritising a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk over facing Anthony Joshua in a lucrative all-British clash.

Fury meets Usyk for the second time in Riyadh on Saturday when the Ukrainian’s WBC, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles will be on the line – and he does not see their rivalry ending there.

Joshua is looking to bounce back from his crushing fifth-round knockout by Daniel Dubois in October but the prospect of a clash with Fury has been played down by the 36-year-old from Morecambe.

“When I win on Saturday night, I think there’s gotta be a trilogy next year for sure,” Fury told Al Arabiya.

“Joshua’s in tatters at the moment. He has got to pick up the pieces from his last fight. But the fight with Usyk – one on Saturday and the one afterwards – would be fantastic for me.”

Usyk is favourite to repeat his success in May when he inflicted the first career defeat on Fury via a split decision, seizing his rival’s WBC belt to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

A classic encounter saw Fury take control of the middle rounds and he even appeared close to forcing a stoppage in the sixth before Usyk slowly gained the upper hand until letting rip in a dominant ninth.

“He won by one point in a close fight. Good luck to the guy. And we’re going to run it back on Saturday and it’s gonna be victory for me,” Fury said.

The build-up to the second fight began with the grand arrivals at Boulevard Runway on Tuesday.

Clean shaven for his more recent contests, Fury has grown a bushy beard which he is keen to keep even though rules state that a fighter’s jawline must be visible.

“My beard is giving me strength like Samson,” said Fury, in reference to the biblical figure whose strength came from a vow not to cut his hair or shave.

“I’m going to knock him out. It’s the biggest event of my life. From one biggest event to the next biggest event. Looking forward to putting on a show, as always.”

Usyk has become an all-time great having added the undisputed heavyweight crown to the same achievement at cruiserweight, as well as winning Olympic gold at London 2012.

He has been unfazed by Fury’s attempts to unsettle him with mind games and he refused to be provoked when the Briton vowed to knock him out in the first round on Saturday.

“It’s only talk. We’ll see. It’s God’s will. I’m ready, I’m ready to fight. It will be a great fight. I feel I will win,” Usyk said.