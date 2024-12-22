What next for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk after Riyadh rematch?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury was dispatched by Oleksandr Usyk for the second time when as a unanimous points decision went the Ukrainian’s way in Riyadh on Saturday night.

Here the PA news agency examines the ramifications from another classic encounter between the heavyweight rivals.

Will Fury continue fighting?

So soon after losing a fight he is convinced he won, Fury was reluctant to provide any clues as to whether a conclusive defeat by Usyk was the right time to bow out. There is no suggestion that he might retire and another close encounter against an all-time great proves he is still a force in the division, even if his best days may be behind him. The likelihood is that Fury will press on in search of more pay days and the sense of purpose that boxing brings to his life.

Who would he fight next?

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua is the only meaningful opponent left for Fury and the all-British showdown certainly has box office appeal with the potential to sell out Wembley. The rivals are both coming off losses, with Joshua having been knocked out by Daniel Dubois in October, but it would remain a bumper pay day with domestic bragging rights on the line. Importantly, they are both available, in similar positions and there are no titles to complicate negotiations. A trilogy fight against Usyk has been mentioned, but the unified champion’s superiority is clear so it would be harder to drum up interest in another battle between the pair.

Where does Usyk’s path lead?

Once the Ukrainian has taken a break to recover from another exhausting clash with Fury, he will surely take on the winner of Daniel Dubois’ IBF world title defence against Joseph Parker on February 22. Dubois entered the ring post-fight on Saturday to call out Usyk, seeking revenge for his knockout by the southpaw in August 2023, but Parker is a dangerous foe and could easily derail those plans. Usyk is keen on the Dubois rematch and urged Saudi Arabia’s boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh to make it happen as he looks to become undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time. Whoever he faces next, adding the IBF belt to his WBA, WBC and WBO titles will be his number one aim.

Does Usyk need to fight on?

As he prepares to turn 38 next month, there is nothing left to prove for a fighter who has become an all-time great. As an Olympic gold medal winner and undisputed champion in two weight classes, he has achieved everything possible with the second win over Fury the defining night of his professional career. He has now cleaned out the heavyweight division, crushing its two main standard bearers in Fury and Joshua – twice each – as well as Dubois. The only question now is where does he stand in the division’s pantheon of greats. His ring intelligence would surely give him a chance against the very best.

Who is the future?

It will be interesting to see how Dubois develops in the wake of his destructive victory over Joshua, but the name on everybody’s lips is Moses Itauma. The hype generated around the 19-year-old is fully justified as displayed by his 75-second stoppage of Demsey McKean on the undercard. McKean was his toughest opponent yet, providing a significant step up in class, but Itauma merely produced his ninth early win in 11 outings. The exciting Briton has dynamite in his fists and is shaping up to be a future star.