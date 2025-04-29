Don Charles questions Oleksandr Usyk’s faith in God amid ‘conning’ accusation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois’ trainer Don Charles sensationally questioned Oleksandr Usyk’s faith in God after accusing him of “conning the boxing world” during the pair’s 2023 bout in Poland.

The undefeated Usyk was floored in the fifth round by Dubois with a shot which was deemed a low blow before the Ukrainian claimed a ninth-round stoppage in August 2023.

Charles accused him of being hurt by a legal body shot and that Dubois should have won the encounter.

They will meet for a second time on July 19 at Wembley as Usyk bids to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion in the capital.

“The actions you did that night, you’ve heard of the Oscars? You should’ve won an Oscar,” Charles told a press conference on Tuesday.

“You conned the referee, you conned us and you conned the boxing world.

“You pride yourself as a God-fearing man – ‘Thou shalt not lie’ – so I question what kind of God do you worship?

“The God has summoned you for our son Daniel Dubois to get revenge on you.”

Usyk relinquished his IBF title to Dubois after his undisputed victory over Tyson Fury in May 2024, which Dubois defended with a knockout win over former two-time champion Anthony Joshua, later in the year.

The 23-0-0 fighter’s team printed off images of Dubois’ low blow and displayed them in front of the media crowd in attendance at the press conference.

“I believe in Jesus and I deserve an Oscar,” Usyk joked in response.

“You need to teach your fighter to fight clean, but I will win this fight with my right hand, with a jab and that will be enough.”

Dubois has fought three times since Usyk handed him his second professional loss two years ago.

The Brit stopped Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua in succession as he looks to hand Usyk his first defeat.

“Yes, but it’s in the past now, it’s happened,” Dubois said when asked if he was cheated out of victory against Usyk.

“I get a chance to put that wrong right and clear up the controversy and I can’t wait to put him to sleep on the night.

“I think I’m on fire now, I’m pent up and ready to go. It’s going to be a bloodbath and I want to show that I’m a man of the future.”