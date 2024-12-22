Oleksandr Usyk ‘has willpower to go further’ after winning Tyson Fury rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oleksandr Usyk is determined to fight on despite scaling every summit available to him in boxing after toppling Tyson Fury for the second time in Riyadh on Saturday night.

Usyk cemented his status as an all-time great in the division by emerging an emphatic winner from his rematch against Fury, with all three judges awarding him the contest by scores of 116-112.

As an Olympic gold medallist, undisputed world champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight and undefeated in a professional career that has been fought the hard way, there are no worlds left for the Ukrainian to conquer.

While he will continue, with the winner of Daniel Dubois’ IBF title defence against Joseph Parker on February 22 likely to be his next opponent, the 37-year-old has only one immediate priority.

“I still have the willpower to go further. But now I want to go home. Rest, turn off my phone,” said Usyk, who has cleaned out the heavyweight division having already beaten Dubois and Anthony Joshua.

“In my house I will sit like this (stretches out his arms behind him) and look at the sky and look at how the trees grow. Now I want to rest, not think about boxing, Dubois, Tyson Fury. Just rest and play with my children.”

The second meeting between the rivals lacked the drama and momentum swings of the first, but it was another close encounter that Usyk took through his superior work rate, determination to press the fight and success with the left hand.

“Tyson Fury is my best friend. He makes me strong. He’s a great opponent, a big man and tough boxer,” Usyk said.

“I very respect Tyson very much. He talks a lot but it’s just for show. Our 24 rounds are already history.”

Fury disputed the decision, claiming Usyk had been given an early Christmas present, while promoter Frank Warren said he was “dumbfounded” by the margin of victory on the scorecards.

“Uncle Frank I think is blind. If Tyson says it’s a Christmas gift, OK thank you God. Listen, Frank is crazy. I win,” Usyk said.