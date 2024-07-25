Jump to content

Oleksandr Usyk quotes Winston Churchill as he thanks Britain for Ukraine support

The world heavyweight champion referenced the famous speech Churchill made to Parliament in 1940 .

Mark Walker
Thursday 25 July 2024 18:21
Oleksandr Usyk helped mark the departure of the ‘Vehicles for Ukraine’ convoy in London (James Manning/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk helped mark the departure of the 'Vehicles for Ukraine' convoy in London (James Manning/PA)

Ukraine’s world champion Oleksandr Usyk quoted Sir Winston Churchill as he thanked Great Britain for its continued support during his country’s war with Russia.

Usyk, 37, who defeated Britain’s Tyson Fury in May to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in nearly 25 years, was speaking at an event in London to mark the departure of the ‘Vehicles for Ukraine’ convoy.

The vehicles have been donated to Ukraine through London’s ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) scrappage scheme for humanitarian and medical aid and they set off for the war-torn country on Thursday from the capital.

Usyk, accompanied by Ukraine ambassador Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said via an interpreter: “I’m really thankful to all the British that they are with us, now for the third year, and I’m really grateful to people. Glory to Ukraine.”

And signing off in English while looking at his phone, the two-weight world champion added: “Says Churchill – ‘with blood, toil, tears and sweat’. Thank you.”

Usyk referenced the famous speech Churchill made to Parliament in 1940 during the first year of World War Two to convey his own nation’s fighting spirit.

“I was in London when there was the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and you were the first who came to help in the most difficult times,” Usyk said.

He also referenced his previous world title fights against British boxers Tony Bellew, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua (twice), Daniel Dubois and Fury, all of which he won to help establish his unbeaten 22-fight professional record.

Oleksandr Usyk addressed the crowd outside the Ukraine Embassy in London (James Manning/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk addressed the crowd outside the Ukraine Embassy in London (James Manning/PA)

He added: “I have my own, and complex, history of relationships with my former British rivals, but there is nothing personal, it is just sport.

“It is pleasant for me that we are keeping great relationships with my former British rivals. It’s great to see each other. We are in touch and it’s great for me.

“British are chivalrous and the Ukrainian Cossacks have much in common. We are very similar, Cossacks, gentlemen, yes.

“There is lots of pessimism about the prospects of whether someone small can win. Even if you are an elephant, it doesn’t mean you will win.”

Usyk relinquished his IBF belt last month after opting not to face mandatory challenger Dubois in his next bout, choosing instead to fight Fury in a rematch on December 21.

