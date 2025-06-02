Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Greece forced to postpone basketball final over violence fears

Olympiacos and Panathinaikos owners clashed over alleged obscene gestures and offensive chants by spectators.

Lefteris Papadimas
Monday 02 June 2025 13:39 BST
Comments
Olympiacos fans with a flare
Olympiacos fans with a flare (REUTERS)

The Greek government has postponed a basketball game between rivals Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, threatening to cancel the national championship after tensions between team owners escalated at a match on Sunday.

Olympiacos owners Panagiotis and George Aggelopoulos, and Panathinaikos owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos, clashed over alleged obscene gestures and offensive chants by spectators.

The sides were scheduled to play the third of five potential end-of-season games on Wednesday, but that game has been put on hold after

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said the owners would appear in front of the deputy sports minister and promise that this behaviour will not be repeated.

"Otherwise, this year's championship will be permanently suspended," Marinakis added.

Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, two of Greece’s biggest basketball clubs, recently played each other for third place in the EuroLeague finals in Abu Dhabi.

Sport in Greece has been marred by violent incidents on and off the pitch in recent years.

In August 2023, AEK Athens fan Michalis Katsouris was stabbed to death in violent clashes before the team’s Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb. A year earlier, Greece was shocked when 19-year-old soccer fan Alkis Kampanos died in fighting between rival groups.

Authorities have promised to crack down to tackle the issue.

In April this year police arrested 63 people on charges of being members of a criminal organisation with links to sports violence.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in