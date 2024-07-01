Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Returning Olympians Bryony Pitman and Tom Hall lead full quota of GB archers

The duo competed in Tokyo in 2021.

Mark Staniforth
Monday 01 July 2024 22:50
Bryony Pitman will return to her second Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bryony Pitman will return to her second Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Returning Olympians Bryony Pitman and Tom Hall will lead a full quota of British archers to the Paris Games later this month.

The duo competed in Tokyo in 2021 and will be joined by two debutants in each of the men’s and women’s teams that sealed their places amid nerve-racking scenes at the final qualifier in Turkey.

Nineteen-year-old Penny Healey, a former world number one who won two European Games gold medals in Krakow in 2023, completes the women’s team alongside 16-year-old Megan Havers.

The men’s team, which also comprises Conor Hall and Alex Wise, made it to Paris by virtue of a single-point win over Germany in the tournament in Antalya.

Healey said: “My coaches always say that I seem to thrive off pressure, when they tell me I need a 10 I tend to get a 10.

“But I’ve got to think about the Olympic Games as a normal tournament, competing against the same people. We’re a young team but it’s a sport in which age doesn’t really seem to matter so we will go there with a lot of confidence.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in