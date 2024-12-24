Olympic snowboarder dies in avalanche at 26

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger died in an avalanche on Monday. She was 26.

Hediger, who competed at the 2022 Beijing Olympics as a member of Switzerland’s national snowboard cross team, died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. The 26-year-old was snowboarding with another person in Arosa, a village in east Switzerland, when they left the slope and were caught in an avalanche, The New York Times reports.

Swiss Alpine Club rescuers, search dog specialists, nearby employees and Alpine police all responded in search of Hediger, according to the Times.

Two hours later, rescuers found her. Hediger was pronounced dead at the scene after they tried to resuscitate her.

open image in gallery The 26-year-old was set to compete at the World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland in March ( Getty Images )

“We are stunned and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we express our deepest condolences,” Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser said in a statement.

“For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays,” he added. “We are immeasurably sad. We will keep an honorable memory of Sophie,” Reusser added.

Hediger grew up in Horgen, Switzerland, and spent much of her time in Arosa, Switzerland.

Hediger and fellow Swiss snowboarder Kalle Koblet placed seventh in the mixed team snowboard cross race at the Beijing Olympics. She also placed 19th in the women’s race.

In 2023 and 2024, Hediger earned her first two World Cup podium places.

She was set to compete at the home World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland, in March. Competing in the event was “one of her sporting dreams,” according to Swiss-Ski.

Hediger posted on social media just days before her death, celebrating yet another victory in her sport.

“p9 in the first worldcup of the season @cervinoskiparadise - crashed in 1/4-finals…happy about my riding and my best qualification I’ve ever had with p3,” she wrote on Instagram.