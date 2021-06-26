World 400m bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun has died at the age of 24.

The Qatar Olympic team announced the news on Saturday, with News18 reporting that the sprinter had died in a car crash.

“Team #Qatar sprinter and world 400m bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun died today,” read a statement by the Qatar Olympic team on Twitter.

In 2017, Haroun won bronze in the men’s 400m at the World Athletics Championships in London.

He claimed silver one year prior at the World Indoor Championships in Portland.

Haroun’s last major appearance was at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where he won gold in the men’s 400m and 4 x 400m relay.