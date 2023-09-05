Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty was left needing treatment and stitches in his face after a fight with a fellow Team GB swimmer.

Peaty is said to have sustained the injuries after he got into an altercation with Luke Greenbank who is dating an ex-girlfriend of Peaty – fellow Olympic gold medallist swimmer, Anna Hopkin.

The bust-up allegedly started after the 27-year-old Peaty hit Greenbank on the backside before making a “cocky” remark, with the resulting fight leaving Peaty requiring facial treatment at the Team GB swimming camp in Loughborough, according to the Sun.

A witness who spoke to the paper said: “It was absolute carnage. Peaty was being cocky and made a joke at Greenbank’s expense, before touching his backside. But his actions touched a real nerve for Greenbank and it got very heated.

“Peaty was left with a bloody face and needing treatment.”

Peaty (far left) won gold in the Mixed 4x100m medley at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Hopkin (centre right) (Getty Images)

Peaty, who split with Eiri Munro – the mother of his two-year-old son – in August last year, is now dating Holly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay.

The Briton has won five Olympic medals, alongside eight gold medals at the World Championships but has struggled with injuries and mental health issues in recent years.

In an interview with The Independent after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, he suggested he had an “unhealthy obsession with sport and with progression” and would need some time out. He then missed the following World Championships through injury before returning for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

However, since then the breaststroke swimmer has yet to return to competition at a major tournament. Peaty skipped the European Championships in 2022 before withdrawing from the 2023 British and World Championships, citing a need for an extended break from swimming. He has repeatedly reiterated his ambitions to return to action for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Peaty’s representatives have yet to comment on the alleged incident with Greenbank.

British Swimming has been contacted for comment.