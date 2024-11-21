Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alistair Brownlee might have done more than any other British athlete when it comes to leaving his sport in a better place than he found it.

The 36-year-old has announced his retirement from triathlon after a glittering 18-year career gilded by two Olympic gold medals – at London 2012 and Rio 2016 – and a host of major titles.

When Brownlee started competing, triathlon was a fringe discipline and it is now one of the fastest-growing sports in the world at elite and participation level, due in no small part to his achievements.

“It’s a massive honour that other athletes look up to you,” said the Yorkshireman. “I'm very proud that whatever impact I've had on the sport of triathlon in terms of motivating and inspiring other people to be involved, that's really special.

“I've tried to do what I can, helping other athletes out and kind of coaching and giving advice to people just because of my love and passion for it.

“I think I'm really looking forward to seeing where the triathlon goes over the next few years.”

Brownlee’s fearsome legacy has seen him act as the catalyst for a golden era of GB performances, particularly at Olympic level. The UK’s first purpose-built triathlon centre, in Leeds, bears his name as does a line of specialist wetsuits.

His journey has been intertwined with that of brother Jonny, 34, who continues to compete in short-course events.

Alistair’s focus has been on mastering the art of long-distance racing and pioneering the T100 World Tour. He has chosen to retire at the end of the inaugural season, having achieved his first podium finish of the campaign with third in the Grand Final in Dubai.

“Ultimately, it just feels really right,” Brownlee said of his decision to retire. “I’m really happy with it. I have been doing it for a long time and there's so many other things in sport I want to be able to do. I want to be able to do all kinds of endurance challenges. I want to stay fit and healthy and be part of sport, hopefully into my old age.

“I'm definitely aware, you know, putting the miles on the clock and wearing things down. So I want to retire fit and healthy and not be forced to retire by injury and illness or whatever.

“It has got more difficult for me,” he continued. “I can't do anywhere near the training that I used to be able to do. So I also found it hard at times being on the start line, knowing that I'm not prepared to the level that I'd like to be. And I'm older, I'm 36. I've done it for a long time and there's a lot of other things I want to do with my life.”

open image in gallery Alistair Brownlee claimed two Olympic gold medals during a glittering career ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Brownlee brothers helped put triathlon on the British sporting map ( PA Archive )

The competitive Brownlee gene continues to burn bright with Jonny jokingly questioning his big brother’s decision after a positive result in Dubai.

“My family are incredibly supportive,” said Alistair. “Even Jonny texted me yesterday after the race saying ‘there's life in those old legs yet!'

“Most people have said something along the lines of, ‘are you sure you're alright about it?’ I'm really happy with the decision and very much looking forward to doing other things.”

Brownlee remains the only athlete to have won two individual Olympic triathlon titles, having been overtaken by Alex Yee as the sport’s most decorated athlete after Paris 2024.

He barely misses a beat when it comes to identifying his career highlights.

“Obviously an easy one – two Olympic gold medals,” he said. “Especially that race in London (2012). I've used this anecdote many times, but I was in school when London won that bid and it was seven years before the Olympic Games.

“That was a massive part of my life. To pull it off on that day was phenomenal.”