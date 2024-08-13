Support truly

Team GB star Amber Rutter wants an apology after a controversial end to the women’s skeet final at the Paris Olympics, saw her finish with a silver rather than the gold she felt she had a chance to secure.

Replays show that Rutter hit her final shot but judges failed to award the hit meaning she finished second behind Chile’s Francisca Crovetto Chadid.

The pair were tied after three rounds of the four-round shoot-off before the error proved costly for the 26-year-old from Berkshire, who would have extended the shoot-off if the shot had correctly been called.

Shooting’s version of a video assistant referee (VAR) or Hawkeye was not in use in Paris, despite being used in every other competition, and the judges chose not to overturn their decision despite Rutter’s appeal.

The silver medallist said “a poor and incorrect decision by all three referees” had denied her the gold and that “some accountability needs to be taken”.

Writing on Instagram Rutter said: “There has been thousands of comments and images shared of me clearly hitting my final shot in the gold-medal match shoot-off.

“I feel like I owe it not just myself but the entire shooting community to highlight and address the matter.

“Every athlete, especially at the Games deserves to compete on a fair playing field.”

Amber Rutter, who gave birth to son Tommy just three months before Paris 2024, had to settle for silver ( PA Wire )

She added: “We are at an elite level and these mistakes I believe should not even be a possibility.”

She also highlighted the fact that VAR had “always” been in place at previous International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) competitions.

“At this point in time, I can’t imagine a huge amount will be done, and that is not what I am looking for,” she added.

“However, I do believe some accountability needs to be taken to acknowledge and an apology for the incorrect decision ultimately costing me an opportunity of winning an Olympic gold medal. And furthermore a plan to prevent something like this happening in the future.”