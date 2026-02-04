Great Britain skeleton hopes hit by potential helmet ban before Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain’s hopes of winning multiple skeleton medals at the Winter Olympics have been hit by a potential helmet ban just days before the start of competition in Milan and Cortina.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a decision by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) to outlaw the team’s new helmets, that they were set to unveil for the Games.

The BBSA is challenging the IBSF’s ruling that the helmets, which feature aerodynamic ridges, are not compliant with the sport’s existing regulations.

A CAS Ad Hoc Division panel is due to hold a hearing on Thursday, one day before the opening ceremony and just over a week before the men’s competition is due to start on February 12.

The Press Association understands the BBSA, who trialled the new helmets in training in Switzerland last week, are relaxed about the hearing, and will revert to the equipment used during their highly successful World Cup season if it goes against them.

It is not the first time the British skeleton team’s equipment for the Games has come up for close scrutiny.

In 2010, moments after Amy Williams’ gold medal run, the US and Canadian teams lodged a protest alleging the small ridges on her aerodynamic helmet were illegal. The protest was thrown out and Williams accused her detractors of “sour grapes”.

At the 2018 Games, medallists Lizzy Yarnold, Laura Deas and Dom Parsons wore specialised skin suits featuring drag-resistant ridges, whose legality was also questioned by rival teams.

British athletes have won a total of seven skeleton medals since the sport returned to the Winter Olympic programme in 2002, and they go to Milan and Cortina with an unprecedented chance to add to their tally.

World champion Matt Weston and team-mate Marcus Wyatt split all seven of this season’s World Cup gold medals between them, while they also topped the mixed team standings, and both Tabby Stoecker and Amelia Coltman won medals in the women’s competition.