Tearful Lola Anderson tells of the binned ‘dream’ note that her dad recovered

An emotional Lola Anderson reflected on the treasured diary entry her late father returned to her outlining the dream to win Olympic rowing gold one day.

Anderson helped Great Britain’s women’s quadruple sculls to Paris glory as the Netherlands were beaten into silver by just 0.15 seconds at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

At London 2012, a teenage Anderson had been inspired by Helen Glover and Heather Stanning’s rowing triumph in the women’s pairs and scribbled a short entry in her diary.

It read: “My name is Lola Anderson and I think it would be my biggest dream in life to go to the Olympics in rowing and if possible win a gold for GB.”

Anderson, 26, would later throw the note in the bin, only for dad Don – who rowed at university – to return the diary entry to her seven years later, two months before his death from cancer in 2019.

He had kept the note in a safety security box, and passed it to her while in hospital being treated for leukaemia.

“I threw that away because I didn’t believe,” said Anderson, choking back the tears after winning Olympic gold with teammates Georgina Brayshaw. Lauren Henry and Hannah Scott.

“I mean I was 13 at the time, so why would you believe that?

“My dad saw it before I did. He saw the potential I had, but my potential wouldn’t have been unlocked without the girls that crossed the line with me today.

“I’m grateful for everyone who has got me here and I would be very proud if he was here.”

Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw have a group hug after receiving their medals (Mike Egerton, PA) ( PA Wire )

Anderson, from Richmond, says the diary entry is the most valuable thing in her life, although she accepts an Olympic gold medal now rivals it.

“I always get a bit nervous taking it anywhere with me,” she said. “What happens if a suitcase gets lost, or something like that?

“It’s a piece of paper but it’s the most valuable thing I have, maybe joint with this now. It’s safe in a tin with all my dad’s old medals.”

Anderson admits she cannot wait to show her children her gold medal one day.

Young girls out there are starting to explore the joys of sport, how freeing it is and how much confidence it gives Lola Anderson

“It sounds silly because I’m nowhere near this point,” said Anderson, who was quickly reminded by her team-mates that she is single.

“But given that this journey started with my dad and my family, I can’t wait to show this medal to my children some day and inspire them to take a path.

“There’s nothing unfeminine about getting strong and athletic and enjoying being aggressive.

“Young girls out there are starting to explore the joys of sport, how freeing it is and how much confidence it gives.

“I want all the young girls to feel the same way we do now.”