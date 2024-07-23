Andy Murray announces retirement from tennis after Olympic Games

Support truly

Andy Murray has announced he will retire from tennis after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Murray exited Wimbledon for the final time alongside his brother Jamie in the men’s doubles, having not been able to play in the singles competition due to injury or the mixed doubles due to the withdrawal of his partner Emma Raducanu.

And in the week before the Games, he announced it would be his last tournament.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” Murray tweeted. “Competing for (Britain) have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”

At the Olympics, Murray is expected to compete in the singles and the men’s doubles. He is already an Olympic champion, having beaten Roger Federer in straight sets to win gold in London 2012. Murray defended his title four years later in Rio, when he was Team GB’s flag-bearer for the games. The Paris Olympics will be 37-year-old Murray’s fifth and final Games.

Paris 2024 might not bring up the same emotions from Murray as his Wimbledon farewell, when an interview conducted by Sue Barker, who had been there on court for his Wimbledon final defeat to Federer in 2012, and win over Novak Djokovic the following year, provided quite the send-off.

It is not the first time Murray has announced his retirement. He did so at the Australian Open in 2019, but this one feels final.

The ankle injury he suffered at the Miami Open in March cast doubt over his ability to even appear at Wimbledon, which took another setback when he sustained a back injury at Queen’s Club and underwent an operation to remove a spinal cyst, which ultimately limited him to just one doubles appearance.

Murray has always fought for others, correcting those who diminished the achievements of female tennis players, and will be mostly remembered for ending Britain’s 77-year wait for a first men’s singles Wimbledon champion since Fred Perry.