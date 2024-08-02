Jump to content

France and Argentina clash after final whistle in Olympic quarter-final

The hosts edged out the South Americans 1-0.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 02 August 2024 23:16
France and Argentina players clash at the end of the match (Moises Castillo/AP).
France and Argentina players clash at the end of the match (Moises Castillo/AP).

France and Argentina players and staff clashed on the pitch at full-time as the hosts edged a bad-tempered match 1-0 in Bordeaux to reach the Olympic semi-finals.

Tempers flared after the final whistle as substitutes and coaching staff spilled on to the pitch amid ugly confrontations.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s fifth-minute header settled the contest to set up a last-four meeting with Egypt, while France’s Enzo Millot was shown a red card after the final whistle.

France and Argentina players confront one another at the end of the match in Bordeaux (Moises Castillo/AP).
The scenes come after Argentina players were filmed singing a derogatory chant about the origins of France’s black players in the wake of their Copa America triumph last month.

And tensions were running high from the start in Bordeaux, with the home fans loudly booing Argentina’s national anthem before kick-off.

