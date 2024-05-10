Diamond League 2024: Doha schedule and start times

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Diamond League season continues in Doha as some of the world’s best athletes begin to gear up for Paris 2024.

With this summer’s Olympics looming into view, track and field competitors will contend with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all taking place before the end of May.

After opening the campaign in China, the circuit now relocates to the Middle East, with 800m world champion Mary Moraa among those in action.

Britain’s Jemma Reekie will look to challenge the Kenyan over two laps of the track on a busy night at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Doha?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in Doha, Qatar on Friday 10 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 5pm BST.

What is the schedule in Doha?

All times BST

4.02pm Women’s pole vault

4.23pm Men’s long jump

5.04pm Men’s 400m

5.10pm Women’s high jump

5.13pm Women’s 800m

5.23pm Men’s 200m

5.34pm Women’s 1500m

5.42pm Men’s javelin

5.45pm Women’s 5000m

6.08pm Men’s 1500m

6.18pm Women’s 100m hurdles

6.28pm Women’s 100m

6.38pm Men’s 400m hurdles

6.48pm Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?