Diamond League 2024: Eugene schedule and start times

Everything you need to know ahead of the event in Eugene

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 23 May 2024 16:40
Comments
Josh Kerr beat Jakob Ingebrigtsen in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Kerr beat Jakob Ingebrigtsen in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen meet in the Diamond League as the season moves on to Eugene.

The 1,500m stars are just some of the world’s best athletes continuing to gear up for the Olympics at Paris 2024.

With this summer’s Games looming into view, track and field competitors are contending with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all taking place before the end of May.

The campaign continues in Oregon at the scene of the 2022 World Championships, with a star-studded field in town.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Eugene?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in the United States with the Eugene event held on Saturday 25 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Three, the BBC Sport website, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 9pm BST.

What is the schedule in Eugene?

All times BST

20:50 Discus Throw Women

20:55 Pole Vault Women

21:04 400m Hurdles Men

21:12 100m Men

21:15 Triple Jump Women

21:18 5000m Women

21:41 100m Hurdles Women

21:50 110m Hurdles Men

21:57 1500m WomenEntries

22:09 3000m Steeplechase Women

22:12 Shot Put Men'sEntries

22:27 200m Men

22:34 800m WomenEntries

22:42 100m Women

22:52 Bowerman Mile Men

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

MEETINGCOUNTRYDATE
XiamenCHN20th April 2024
Shanghai/SuzhouCHN27th April 2024
DohaQAT10th May 2024
Rabat/MarrakechMAR19th May 2024
EugeneUSA 25th May 2024
OsloNOR30th May 2024
StockholmSWE2nd June 2024
ParisFRA7th July 2024
MonacoMON12th July 2024
LondonGBR20th July 2024
LausanneSUI22nd August 2024
Silesia POL25th August 2024
RomeITA30th August 2024
Zurich SUI5th September 2024
BrusselsBEL13th - 14th September 2024

