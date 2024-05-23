Diamond League 2024: Eugene schedule and start times

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen meet in the Diamond League as the season moves on to Eugene.

The 1,500m stars are just some of the world’s best athletes continuing to gear up for the Olympics at Paris 2024.

With this summer’s Games looming into view, track and field competitors are contending with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all taking place before the end of May.

The campaign continues in Oregon at the scene of the 2022 World Championships, with a star-studded field in town.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Eugene?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in the United States with the Eugene event held on Saturday 25 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Three, the BBC Sport website, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 9pm BST.

What is the schedule in Eugene?

All times BST

20:50 Discus Throw Women

20:55 Pole Vault Women

21:04 400m Hurdles Men

21:12 100m Men

21:15 Triple Jump Women

21:18 5000m Women

21:41 100m Hurdles Women

21:50 110m Hurdles Men

21:57 1500m WomenEntries

22:09 3000m Steeplechase Women

22:12 Shot Put Men'sEntries

22:27 200m Men

22:34 800m WomenEntries

22:42 100m Women

22:52 Bowerman Mile Men

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?