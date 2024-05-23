Diamond League 2024: Eugene schedule and start times
Everything you need to know ahead of the event in Eugene
Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen meet in the Diamond League as the season moves on to Eugene.
The 1,500m stars are just some of the world’s best athletes continuing to gear up for the Olympics at Paris 2024.
With this summer’s Games looming into view, track and field competitors are contending with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all taking place before the end of May.
The campaign continues in Oregon at the scene of the 2022 World Championships, with a star-studded field in town.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Eugene?
The 2024 Diamond League continues in the United States with the Eugene event held on Saturday 25 May.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Three, the BBC Sport website, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 9pm BST.
What is the schedule in Eugene?
All times BST
20:50 Discus Throw Women
20:55 Pole Vault Women
21:04 400m Hurdles Men
21:12 100m Men
21:15 Triple Jump Women
21:18 5000m Women
21:41 100m Hurdles Women
21:50 110m Hurdles Men
21:57 1500m WomenEntries
22:09 3000m Steeplechase Women
22:12 Shot Put Men'sEntries
22:27 200m Men
22:34 800m WomenEntries
22:42 100m Women
22:52 Bowerman Mile Men
Full live results can be found here.
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
|MEETING
|COUNTRY
|DATE
|Xiamen
|CHN
|20th April 2024
|Shanghai/Suzhou
|CHN
|27th April 2024
|Doha
|QAT
|10th May 2024
|Rabat/Marrakech
|MAR
|19th May 2024
|Eugene
|USA
|25th May 2024
|Oslo
|NOR
|30th May 2024
|Stockholm
|SWE
|2nd June 2024
|Paris
|FRA
|7th July 2024
|Monaco
|MON
|12th July 2024
|London
|GBR
|20th July 2024
|Lausanne
|SUI
|22nd August 2024
|Silesia
|POL
|25th August 2024
|Rome
|ITA
|30th August 2024
|Zurich
|SUI
|5th September 2024
|Brussels
|BEL
|13th - 14th September 2024
