Diamond League 2024: Oslo schedule and start times

Norwegian stars Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Karsten Warholm will headline the latest edition of the Diamond League as the season moves to Oslo.

Reigning Olympic 1,500m gold medallist Ingebrigtsen returns to compete in front of his home fans after being pipped by Great Britain’s Josh Kerr in the much-hyped Bowerman Mile in Eugene on Saturday.

Warholm, meanwhile, will look to continue ramping up his preparation for the defence of his 400m hurdles gold at the Paris Olympics later this summer.

Elsewhere, Italy’s reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs and Britain’s in-form Daryll Neita are in action in the Men’s 100m and Women’s 200m races.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Eugene?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in Norway with the Oslo event held on Thursday 30 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Three, the BBC Sport website, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 7pm BST.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

What is the schedule in Oslo?

All times BST

18:07 Women’s Discus Throw

18:15 Men’s Pole Vault Men

19:04 Women’s 400m Women

19:08 Women’s Discus Throw Final

19:16: Men’s 400m

19:20: Men’s triple jump

19:22: Women’s 3000m

19:36: Men’s discus throw

19:38: Women’s 200m

19:44: Men’s 5000m

20:04: Men’s 100m

20:11: Women’s 800m

20:18: Men’s triple jump final

20:28: Men’s 400m hurdles

20:35: Women’s 400m hurdles

20:41: Men’s discus throw final

20:50: Men’s 1500m

Full live results can be found here.

