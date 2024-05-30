Diamond League 2024: Oslo schedule and start times
Everything you need to know ahead of the event in Oslo
Norwegian stars Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Karsten Warholm will headline the latest edition of the Diamond League as the season moves to Oslo.
Reigning Olympic 1,500m gold medallist Ingebrigtsen returns to compete in front of his home fans after being pipped by Great Britain’s Josh Kerr in the much-hyped Bowerman Mile in Eugene on Saturday.
Warholm, meanwhile, will look to continue ramping up his preparation for the defence of his 400m hurdles gold at the Paris Olympics later this summer.
Elsewhere, Italy’s reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs and Britain’s in-form Daryll Neita are in action in the Men’s 100m and Women’s 200m races.
Here’s everything you need to know.
The 2024 Diamond League continues in Norway with the Oslo event held on Thursday 30 May.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Three, the BBC Sport website, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 7pm BST.
What is the schedule in Oslo?
All times BST
18:07 Women’s Discus Throw
18:15 Men’s Pole Vault Men
19:04 Women’s 400m Women
19:08 Women’s Discus Throw Final
19:16: Men’s 400m
19:20: Men’s triple jump
19:22: Women’s 3000m
19:36: Men’s discus throw
19:38: Women’s 200m
19:44: Men’s 5000m
20:04: Men’s 100m
20:11: Women’s 800m
20:18: Men’s triple jump final
20:28: Men’s 400m hurdles
20:35: Women’s 400m hurdles
20:41: Men’s discus throw final
20:50: Men’s 1500m
Full live results can be found here.
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
|MEETING
|COUNTRY
|DATE
|Xiamen
|CHN
|20th April 2024
|Shanghai/Suzhou
|CHN
|27th April 2024
|Doha
|QAT
|10th May 2024
|Rabat/Marrakech
|MAR
|19th May 2024
|Eugene
|USA
|25th May 2024
|Oslo
|NOR
|30th May 2024
|Stockholm
|SWE
|2nd June 2024
|Paris
|FRA
|7th July 2024
|Monaco
|MON
|12th July 2024
|London
|GBR
|20th July 2024
|Lausanne
|SUI
|22nd August 2024
|Silesia
|POL
|25th August 2024
|Rome
|ITA
|30th August 2024
|Zurich
|SUI
|5th September 2024
|Brussels
|BEL
|13th - 14th September 2024
