Diamond League 2024: Rabat schedule and start times

The Diamond League season continues in Rabat as some of the world’s best athletes begin to gear up for Paris 2024.

With this summer’s Olympics looming into view, track and field competitors are contending with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all taking place before the end of May.

The campaign continues in the Moroccan capital, with some of the world’s top sprinters in action in the women’s 200 and men’s 100 metres.

Home fans, meanwhile, will hope to cheer Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali to a third consecutive victory at the event in the men’s steeplechase.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Rabat?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday 19 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Three, the BBC Sport website, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 7pm BST.

What is the schedule in Rabat?

All times BST

6pm Women’s high jump

6.26pm Women’s shot put

6.50pm Women’s Pole Vault

7.04pm Women’s 400m hurdles

7.12pm Men’s triple jump

7.14pm Men’s 800m

7.24pm Women’s 5000m

7.41pm Men’s discus

7.48pm Men’s 400m

7.57pm Men’s 1500m

8.10pm Women’s 200m

8.22pm Men’s 100m

8.33pm Women’s 800m

8.46pm Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?