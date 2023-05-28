Diamond League Rabat schedule, start times and results

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Diamond League season continues as some of the world’s best athletes visit Rabat.

The Moroccan city hosts the second event of the year, with an elite field expected to compete.

The men’s 100 metres will be eagerly anticipated as reigning world champion Fred Kerley battles Marcell Jacobs, who took Olympic gold in the event at Tokyo 2020.

Shericka Jackson is also set to be back on track in the women’s 200 metres and looking to bounce back from defeat to Sha’Carri Richardson at the Diamond League opener in Doha earlier in May.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Rabat?

The Diamond League Rabat event begins at around 6pm BST, with the first major final on the track about an hour later, on Sunday 28 May. It will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage from 7pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

What is the schedule? (all times BST)

18:37: Women’s shot put

19:04: Women’s 400m hurdles

19:05: Women’s high jump

19:15: Men’s 800m

19:29: Men’s 110m hurdles

19:38: Women’s 1500m

19:40: Women’s triple jump

19:52: Men’s 400m

20:02: Women’s 200m

20:11: Men’s 1500m

20:25: Men’s 100m

20:34: Women’s 800m

20:46: Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

29 July: Shanghai, China

3 August: Shenzen, China

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States