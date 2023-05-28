Diamond League Rabat schedule, start times and results
Everything you need to know ahead of the second event of the season
The 2023 Diamond League season continues as some of the world’s best athletes visit Rabat.
The Moroccan city hosts the second event of the year, with an elite field expected to compete.
The men’s 100 metres will be eagerly anticipated as reigning world champion Fred Kerley battles Marcell Jacobs, who took Olympic gold in the event at Tokyo 2020.
Shericka Jackson is also set to be back on track in the women’s 200 metres and looking to bounce back from defeat to Sha’Carri Richardson at the Diamond League opener in Doha earlier in May.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Rabat?
The Diamond League Rabat event begins at around 6pm BST, with the first major final on the track about an hour later, on Sunday 28 May. It will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage from 7pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
What is the schedule? (all times BST)
18:37: Women’s shot put
19:04: Women’s 400m hurdles
19:05: Women’s high jump
19:15: Men’s 800m
19:29: Men’s 110m hurdles
19:38: Women’s 1500m
19:40: Women’s triple jump
19:52: Men’s 400m
20:02: Women’s 200m
20:11: Men’s 1500m
20:25: Men’s 100m
20:34: Women’s 800m
20:46: Men’s 3000m steeplechase
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
5 May: Doha, Qatar
28 May: Rabat, Morocco
2 June: Florence, Italy
9 June: Paris, France
15 June: Oslo, Norway
30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland
2 July: Stockholm, Sweden
16 July: Chorzow, Poland
21 July: Monaco
23 July: London, United Kingdom
29 July: Shanghai, China
3 August: Shenzen, China
31 August: Zurich, Switzerland
8 September: Brussels, Belgium
16-17 September: Eugene, United States
