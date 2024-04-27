Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Diamond League 2024: Shanghai schedule and start times

Everything you need to know as the season continues in China

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 27 April 2024 07:59
Comments
Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman will battle in the 100 metres
Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman will battle in the 100 metres (Getty Images for World Athletics)

The Diamond League season continues in Shanghai as some of the world’s best athletes begin to gear up for Paris 2024.

With this summer’s Olympics looming into view, track and field competitors will contend with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all before the end of May.

American sprinters Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley will look to lay down a marker in the men’s 100 metres, with compatriot Sha’carri Richardson is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing performance at the season opener in Xiamen.

Off the track, Armand DuPlantis could push to again better his pole vault world record after a staggering clearance last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Shanghai?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in Shanghai, China on Saturday 27 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and via the red button on the BBC’s television channels, with coverage from midday BST.

What is the schedule in Shanghai?

All times BST

10.45am Women’s long jump

11.20am Women’s shot put

11.31am Men’s pole vault

11.35am Men’s high jump

12.04pm Women’s 400m

12.16pm Women’s javelin

12.18pm Men’s 100m

12.28pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase

12.39pm Men’s long jump

12.49pm Women’s 100m hurdles

1.00pm Men’s 800m

1.14pm Women’s 200m

1.27pm Men’s 5,000m

1.53pm Men’s 110m hurdles

Full live results can be found here

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

MEETINGCOUNTRYDATE
XiamenCHN20th April 2024
Shanghai/SuzhouCHN27th April 2024
DohaQAT10th May 2024
Rabat/MarrakechMAR19th May 2024
EugeneUSA 25th May 2024
OsloNOR30th May 2024
StockholmSWE2nd June 2024
ParisFRA7th July 2024
MonacoMON12th July 2024
LondonGBR20th July 2024
LausanneSUI22nd August 2024
Silesia POL25th August 2024
RomeITA30th August 2024
Zurich SUI5th September 2024
BrusselsBEL13th - 14th September 2024

