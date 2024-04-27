Diamond League 2024: Shanghai schedule and start times

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Diamond League season continues in Shanghai as some of the world’s best athletes begin to gear up for Paris 2024.

With this summer’s Olympics looming into view, track and field competitors will contend with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all before the end of May.

American sprinters Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley will look to lay down a marker in the men’s 100 metres, with compatriot Sha’carri Richardson is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing performance at the season opener in Xiamen.

Off the track, Armand DuPlantis could push to again better his pole vault world record after a staggering clearance last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Shanghai?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in Shanghai, China on Saturday 27 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and via the red button on the BBC’s television channels, with coverage from midday BST.

What is the schedule in Shanghai?

All times BST

10.45am Women’s long jump

11.20am Women’s shot put

11.31am Men’s pole vault

11.35am Men’s high jump

12.04pm Women’s 400m

12.16pm Women’s javelin

12.18pm Men’s 100m

12.28pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase

12.39pm Men’s long jump

12.49pm Women’s 100m hurdles

1.00pm Men’s 800m

1.14pm Women’s 200m

1.27pm Men’s 5,000m

1.53pm Men’s 110m hurdles

Full live results can be found here

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?