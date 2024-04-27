Diamond League 2024: Shanghai schedule and start times
Everything you need to know as the season continues in China
The Diamond League season continues in Shanghai as some of the world’s best athletes begin to gear up for Paris 2024.
With this summer’s Olympics looming into view, track and field competitors will contend with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all before the end of May.
American sprinters Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley will look to lay down a marker in the men’s 100 metres, with compatriot Sha’carri Richardson is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing performance at the season opener in Xiamen.
Off the track, Armand DuPlantis could push to again better his pole vault world record after a staggering clearance last weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Shanghai?
The 2024 Diamond League continues in Shanghai, China on Saturday 27 April.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and via the red button on the BBC’s television channels, with coverage from midday BST.
What is the schedule in Shanghai?
All times BST
10.45am Women’s long jump
11.20am Women’s shot put
11.31am Men’s pole vault
11.35am Men’s high jump
12.04pm Women’s 400m
12.16pm Women’s javelin
12.18pm Men’s 100m
12.28pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase
12.39pm Men’s long jump
12.49pm Women’s 100m hurdles
1.00pm Men’s 800m
1.14pm Women’s 200m
1.27pm Men’s 5,000m
1.53pm Men’s 110m hurdles
Full live results can be found here
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
|MEETING
|COUNTRY
|DATE
|Xiamen
|CHN
|20th April 2024
|Shanghai/Suzhou
|CHN
|27th April 2024
|Doha
|QAT
|10th May 2024
|Rabat/Marrakech
|MAR
|19th May 2024
|Eugene
|USA
|25th May 2024
|Oslo
|NOR
|30th May 2024
|Stockholm
|SWE
|2nd June 2024
|Paris
|FRA
|7th July 2024
|Monaco
|MON
|12th July 2024
|London
|GBR
|20th July 2024
|Lausanne
|SUI
|22nd August 2024
|Silesia
|POL
|25th August 2024
|Rome
|ITA
|30th August 2024
|Zurich
|SUI
|5th September 2024
|Brussels
|BEL
|13th - 14th September 2024
