Diamond League 2024: Xiamen schedule and start times

The Diamond League season begins in Xiamen as some of the world’s best athletes begin to gear up for Paris 2024.

With this summer’s Olympics looming into view, track and field competitors will contend with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all before the end of May.

Sha’Carri Richardson will kick off her individual season in the women’s 200m, while Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman are two men’s sprint stars hoping for 100m success.

Armand Duplantis, meanwhile, headlines a strong entry list away from the track.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Xiamen?

The 2024 Diamond League begins in Xiamen, China on Saturday 20 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and via the red button on the BBC’s television channels, with coverage from midday BST.

What is the schedule in Xiamen?

All times BST

10.35am Men’s high jump

11.21am Women’s shot put

11.30am Men’s pole vault

12.04pm Women’s 400m

12.17pm Women’s 100m hurdles

12.20pm Women’s discus

12.25pm Men’s 5,000m

12.39pm Men’s triple jump

12.47pm Women’s 200m

12.55pm Men’s 800m

1.05pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase

1.27pm Men’s 110m hurdles

1.37pm Women’s 1,500m

1.53pm Men’s 100m

Full live results can be found here.

