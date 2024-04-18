Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Diamond League 2024: Xiamen schedule and start times

Everything you need to know ahead of the season opener in China

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 18 April 2024 06:52
Comments
The Diamond League returns in an Olympic year
The Diamond League returns in an Olympic year (AFP via Getty Images)

The Diamond League season begins in Xiamen as some of the world’s best athletes begin to gear up for Paris 2024.

With this summer’s Olympics looming into view, track and field competitors will contend with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all before the end of May.

Sha’Carri Richardson will kick off her individual season in the women’s 200m, while Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman are two men’s sprint stars hoping for 100m success.

Armand Duplantis, meanwhile, headlines a strong entry list away from the track.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Xiamen?

The 2024 Diamond League begins in Xiamen, China on Saturday 20 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and via the red button on the BBC’s television channels, with coverage from midday BST.

What is the schedule in Xiamen?

All times BST

10.35am Men’s high jump

11.21am Women’s shot put

11.30am Men’s pole vault

12.04pm Women’s 400m

12.17pm Women’s 100m hurdles

12.20pm Women’s discus

12.25pm Men’s 5,000m

12.39pm Men’s triple jump

12.47pm Women’s 200m

12.55pm Men’s 800m

1.05pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase

1.27pm Men’s 110m hurdles

1.37pm Women’s 1,500m

1.53pm Men’s 100m

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

MEETINGCOUNTRYDATE
XiamenCHN20th April 2024
Shanghai/SuzhouCHN27th April 2024
DohaQAT10th May 2024
Rabat/MarrakechMAR19th May 2024
EugeneUSA 25th May 2024
OsloNOR30th May 2024
StockholmSWE2nd June 2024
ParisFRA7th July 2024
MonacoMON12th July 2024
LondonGBR20th July 2024
LausanneSUI22nd August 2024
Silesia POL25th August 2024
RomeITA30th August 2024
Zurich SUI5th September 2024
BrusselsBEL13th - 14th September 2024

