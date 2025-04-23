Faith Kipyegon to attempt first women’s sub-four minute mile

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Faith Kipyegon will attempt the first women's unofficial sub-four minute mile in a Nike "Breaking 4" project following the success of Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon.

Kenya's triple Olympic and world 1,500 m champion will attempt the feat in Paris on June 26, where she broke her own 1,500m world record last year.

Full details are yet to be revealed but, similar to her compatriot's 1:59:40.2 marathon in Vienna in 2019, she is likely to be aided by "in and out" pacers, new high-tech shoes and kit and other technological help that will mean any record would not be officially recognised.

Kipyegon, 31, set the current mile world record of 4:07.64 in 2023, taking almost five seconds off Sifan Hassan's 2019 mark, so would need a huge leap forward to achieve the landmark time.

Britain's Roger Bannister was the first man to go under four minutes in May 1954, with compatriot Diane Leather the first woman to break five minutes in the same month. The current men's record is the 3:43.13 set by Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.

“I’m a three-time Olympic champion. I’ve achieved World Championship titles. I thought, What else, why not dream outside the box?" Kipyegon said. "I want this attempt to say to women, 'You can dream and make your dreams valid'."

Kipyegon won the Olympic 1,500m title at the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Games and the world title in 2017, 2022 and 2023, when she also took 5,000m gold.

As well as the mile record, she also holds the 1,500m world record of 3:49.04 and barely seemed to take a breath after taking time away from the track to have a baby.

open image in gallery Kipyegon holds the world record for the mile and 1,500m ( Getty Images )

"Becoming a mother has changed my entire mental attitude," she said. "You have to engage yourself, you have to show your child the way."

Nike will be applying the lessons learned from Kipchoge's attempts, where he narrowly failed and then subsequently succeeded in getting under two hours.

Along with carbon-plated "super shoes", one key aspect was the use of pacers in a v-formation, with a turnover of athletes to ensure fresh legs. Innovative apparel technology and laser pacing lights also played a part, and are likely to do so again for Kipyegon's attempt.

Nike said full details of the attempt, including information on pacers, supporters in the stadium and kit, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Kipyegon has known Kipchoge for more than 10 years and they share the same coach in Patrick Sang. "Faith can absorb any goal, she is a big dreamer," Kipchoge said.

"She is the woman to take on this challenge because she is open to trying."

Reuters