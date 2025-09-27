Hollie Arnold finds ‘magic in the chaos’ with battling World Championship bronze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollie Arnold found ‘magic in the chaos’ by bagging a battling World Championship bronze in New Delhi.

The British para javelin star, 31, was unable to win a seventh consecutive world title but took a huge level of pride from her place on the podium after a difficult year.

The three-time F46 Paralympic medallist, who won gold in Rio, took nine months out of athletics after Paris last summer in order to focus on her mental health.

Arnold arrived here in the Indian capital with limited preparation but was able to grab an eighth global gong with a season’s best 41.94m as Dutch athlete Noelle Roorda won gold.

Grimsby-born Arnold admitted mixed emotions at finally relinquishing her world crown but relished her experience of returning to the big stage.

“It’s amazing to come out here and medal at all,” she said. “It’s been a real journey for me this year – it’s the longest I’ve ever had off in my career.

“I’ve found magic in the chaos – my life has been very up and down but to find that magic again, and happier Hollie, is one of the most amazing things.

“Of course I’m sad [not to win gold] – but I felt like I really wanted to come out here and prove things to myself. It’s on the day and unfortunately, the girls just threw a little bit further than me.

open image in gallery Netherlands' Noelle Roorda defeat Arnold in the Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final ( REUTERS )

“But I came out and threw consistently – there was a really big throw in there – it’s just life. I’m so proud of myself – and it’s taken a very long time to feel like that.

“I was absolutely broken after Paris – I didn’t think there was a way back, so to come here and win another major medal makes me so proud of myself.”

Arnold was one of the first British athletes to compete here in New Delhi, with the 30-strong outfit all sponsored by official finance partner Novuna.

And she came flying out of the blocks at the stunning Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, clocking that season’s best with her very first throw to propel her to the top of the leaderboard.

But Roorda, a Paralympic silver medallist in Tokyo, responded as a personal best of 43.74m overhauled Arnold at the summit.

open image in gallery Roorda upgraded her silver medal from the Paris 2024 Olympics as Arnold settled for bronze ( REUTERS )

Powerful Uzbek Shahinakhon Yigitalieva then launched a throw of 41.97m to demote Arnold down to bronze.

Arnold will now return to the UK and vowed to use the experience as a platform for the next Paralympic cycle ahead of LA 2028.

“It’s a very different medal and memory for me – this is probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to get through,” she added.

“To be able to come here and win a medal – it is a really special one. I just need to process things - mentally I’m in a better place, so I’ll take that into next year and I’m excited for LA.

“This is the year to rebuild, restructure and just enjoy training again. I’m really excited to work with my team – I’m 31 and I’m not done yet.”

