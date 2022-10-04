Jim Redmond, who helped son Derek finish the 400m at Barcelona Olympics, dies aged 81
Redmond famously ran on to the track to help his injured son cross the finish line
Jim Redmond, whose intervention to help his stricken son Derek cross the finish line in Barcelona in 1992 became one of the most famous Olympic moments, has died at the age of 81.
Redmond ran from his seat in the crowd to embrace Derek, who had torn his hamstring at the top of the home straight in his men’s 400 metres semi-final.
Footage of Redmond helping his son cross the line in the Olympic Stadium has been viewed millions of times on social media.
Paying tribute to Redmond, British Olympic Association said his was an Olympic moment that will “never be forgotten”.
The International Olympic Committee said on its Twitter feed: “Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim.
“Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history.”
