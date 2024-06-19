Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs clocks fastest 100m time since Tokyo

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs ramped up his preparations for Paris 2024 by breaching the 10-second mark twice on Tuesday to win gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

The Italian, who clocked 9.80s in the Tokyo final and also won 4x100m relay gold, finished top of his heat in Turku with a time of 9.99s before claiming victory in the final in 9.92s.

Prior to Tuesday, the 29-year-old had dipped under 10 seconds just once since his Tokyo Games triumph in 2021. His time in Tuesday’s final was the third-fastest of his career.

“Before today I was a bit worried that I hadn’t run under 10 seconds yet (this season), but it’s part of the game and now I have done it twice,” Jacobs said.

“In the heats, I had a really good start, the last part was average. In the final, it was the other way around, so now we need to put the pieces together.”

The season’s leading time is 9.79s, set by Ferdinand Omanyala on Saturday at Kenya’s Olympic trials. The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics takes place from 1-11 August at the Stade de France.