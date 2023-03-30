Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie quit training camp after ‘falling out’ with coach

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British middle-distance runners Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have cut short a training camp early amid reports of a “falling out” with their coach.

UK Athletics has confirmed that the pair have returned from South Africa last week.

The Times has reported that the two Scots have left their long-time coach Andy Young at the training camp and suggested that there had been a bust-up that caused them to get the first plane home, with the duo having since been spotted training at Loughborough University.

Muir, who won silver in the 1500 metres at Tokyo 2020, and Reekie, who finished fourth in the 800m at the last Olympics, are long-time friends and training partners.

Young had played a key part in the two athletes’ development and denied the reports.

“There was no bust-up,” Young said to The Guardian and BBC Scotland.

“I think you would find the girls were worried about my health if you spoke to them. Felt I wasn’t looking after myself properly, maybe thought pressure was getting to me. I’d say they were reading too much into it.”

Young has guided Muir for more than a decade, helping the Scottish runner to 11 major medals.

The 29-year-old is likely to again be among Team GB’s leading medal contenders on the track at the Paris Olympics next year.

UK Athletics confirmed that Muir and Reekie had left the camp and said that they were working to “support” their athletes.

A spokeperson said to the BBC: “UK Athletics can confirm that Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie left their altitude training location last week to return home to the UK.

“World Class Programme staff and services are continuing to work with both athletes to ensure they receive the support they require as they review their training and competition programmes for the season ahead.”