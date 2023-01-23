Jump to content

Lord Coe details ‘important questions’ in possible run to become International Olympic Committee president

Coe has been World Athletics president since 2015

Nick Mashiter
Monday 23 January 2023 08:12
Comments
Lord Coe has refused to rule out a run to become president of the International Olympic Committee.

The World Athletics president, who will seek re-election in August for a third term, remains opened minded to a bid.

Current IOC president Thomas Bach has two years remaining in his current term with an election expected in 2025.

“I’m not ruling it in and I’m certainly not ruling it out,” Coe told the Times. “But anybody who takes that role in 2025 needs to be asking some important questions.

“Does sport really, genuinely, understand the challenge that sits out there before it — its relevance, its salience, navigating the most complicated political landscape while holding on to its moral compass?

“I genuinely feel that the job I’m doing now represents the ultimate for me. You join an athletics club at 11 and one day have the opportunity to grab leadership of the sport and shape it. This has never been a stepping stone to something else.”

