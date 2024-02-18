Sevilla marathon results as Phil Sesemann secures Paris Olympics qualification
Britain’s top marathon runner achieved the Paris standard with a personal best in Sevilla
Britain’s Phil Sesemann secured qualification for the Paris Olympics with his time at the Sevilla Marathon on Sunday.
Sesemann ran an official time of 2 hours, eight minutes and four seconds, narrowly breaking the Paris standard by just six seconds.
The 31-year-old set his personal best in the marathon, taking 45 seconds off his previous best set in Valencia in December.
Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta won the men’s race with a course record time of 2:03:25, while compatriot Azmera Gebru won the women’s race.
Here are the top results from Sunday’s race in both the men’s and women’s events
Sevilla marathon - men’s results
- Deresa Geleta Ulfata - 2:03:26
- Morhad Amdouni - 2:03:46
- Gashau Ayale - 2:04:52
- Yemaneberhan Crippa - 2:06:05
- Tefese Delelegn Abebe - 2:06:10
- Ghirmay Ghebreslassie - 2:06:48
- Christian Zamora - 2:06:53
- Eyob Faniel - 2:07:07
- Melaku Belachew Bizuneh - 2:07:27
- Suldan Hassan - 2:07:35
- Ibrahim Chakir - 2:07:46
- Daniel Meucci - 2:07:49
- Samuel Russom - 2:07:57
- Rory Linkletter - 2:08:01
- Petro Mamu Shaku - 2:08:01
- Mohamed El Talhauqui - 2:08:03
- Phil Sesemann - 2:08:04
- Carlos Martin Diaz Del Rio - 2:08:04
- Yitayal Atnafu Zerihun - 2:08:17
- Abdi Ali Gelchu - 2:08:22
Sevilla marathon - women’s results
- Azmera Gebru Hagos - 2:22:13
- Josephine Chepkoech - 2:22:38
- Magdalyne Masai - 2:22:51
- Habela Genet Abdurkadir - 2:23:14
- Derartu Hailu Gerefa - 2:23:18
- Antonina Kwambai - 2:23:47
- Dalilia Abdulkadir Goas - 2:24:02
- Meline Rollin - 2:24:12
- Florencia Borelli - 2:24:18
- Carolina Wikstrom - 2:24:30
- Tulu Tejinesh Gebisa - 2:24:37
- Esther Navarrete Santana - 2:24:40
- Rahma Tahiri - 2:24:51
- Chloe Herbiet - 2:24:56
- Cian Oldknow - 2:25:08
- Meritxel Soler Delgado - 2:25:08
- Fantu Zewude Jifar - 2:25:58
- Mary Granja - 2:26:34
- Tereza Hrochova - 2:26:38
- Luz Llanco - 2:26:38
