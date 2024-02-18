Jump to content

Sevilla marathon results as Phil Sesemann secures Paris Olympics qualification

Britain’s top marathon runner achieved the Paris standard with a personal best in Sevilla

Sports Staff
Sunday 18 February 2024 12:00
<p>Phil Sesemann finished 17th in the Sevilla marathon </p>

Phil Sesemann finished 17th in the Sevilla marathon

(Getty Images)

Britain’s Phil Sesemann secured qualification for the Paris Olympics with his time at the Sevilla Marathon on Sunday.

Sesemann ran an official time of 2 hours, eight minutes and four seconds, narrowly breaking the Paris standard by just six seconds.

The 31-year-old set his personal best in the marathon, taking 45 seconds off his previous best set in Valencia in December.

Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta won the men’s race with a course record time of 2:03:25, while compatriot Azmera Gebru won the women’s race.

Here are the top results from Sunday’s race in both the men’s and women’s events

Sevilla marathon - men’s results

  1. Deresa Geleta Ulfata - 2:03:26
  2. Morhad Amdouni - 2:03:46
  3. Gashau Ayale - 2:04:52
  4. Yemaneberhan Crippa - 2:06:05
  5. Tefese Delelegn Abebe - 2:06:10
  6. Ghirmay Ghebreslassie - 2:06:48
  7. Christian Zamora - 2:06:53
  8. Eyob Faniel - 2:07:07
  9. Melaku Belachew Bizuneh - 2:07:27
  10. Suldan Hassan - 2:07:35
  11. Ibrahim Chakir - 2:07:46
  12. Daniel Meucci - 2:07:49
  13. Samuel Russom - 2:07:57
  14. Rory Linkletter - 2:08:01
  15. Petro Mamu Shaku - 2:08:01
  16. Mohamed El Talhauqui - 2:08:03
  17. Phil Sesemann - 2:08:04
  18. Carlos Martin Diaz Del Rio - 2:08:04
  19. Yitayal Atnafu Zerihun - 2:08:17
  20. Abdi Ali Gelchu - 2:08:22

Sevilla marathon - women’s results

  1. Azmera Gebru Hagos - 2:22:13
  2. Josephine Chepkoech - 2:22:38
  3. Magdalyne Masai - 2:22:51
  4. Habela Genet Abdurkadir - 2:23:14
  5. Derartu Hailu Gerefa - 2:23:18
  6. Antonina Kwambai - 2:23:47
  7. Dalilia Abdulkadir Goas - 2:24:02
  8. Meline Rollin - 2:24:12
  9. Florencia Borelli - 2:24:18
  10. Carolina Wikstrom - 2:24:30
  11. Tulu Tejinesh Gebisa - 2:24:37
  12. Esther Navarrete Santana - 2:24:40
  13. Rahma Tahiri - 2:24:51
  14. Chloe Herbiet - 2:24:56
  15. Cian Oldknow - 2:25:08
  16. Meritxel Soler Delgado - 2:25:08
  17. Fantu Zewude Jifar - 2:25:58
  18. Mary Granja - 2:26:34
  19. Tereza Hrochova - 2:26:38
  20. Luz Llanco - 2:26:38

