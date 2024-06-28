UK Athletics Championships: Start time and schedule for British Olympic trials

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The best athletes in Great Britain and Northern Ireland will vie for places at Paris 2024 at the UK Athletics Championships.

The event serves as the official British Olympic trials in all events other than the 10,000 metres, with top two finishers booking their spot at the Games if they have also met the qualifying standard set by UK Athletics.

Yet unlike at the trials in the United States, the governing body also has the ability to make discretionary selections for the Olympics, allowing them to potentially include Zharnel Hughes even with the sprinter missing the national championships due to injury.

Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr will also skip their preferred distances with selection already secure, but Team GB’s depth in a number of events should make for an entertaining battle for Olympic places.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the UK Athletics Championships?

The 2024 UK Athletics Championships will take place on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30 at the Manchester Regional Arena.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the British trials live on the BBC, with coverage on the red button from 11.20am BST on both Saturday and Sunday. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Schedule (all times BST)

Saturday 29 June

11:30 400m Hurdles Women Heats

11:57 Javelin Throw Women Final

12:00 400m Hurdles Men Heats

12:30 100m Women Heats

13:17 Long Jump Men Final

13:20 100m Men Heats

14:22 High Jump Men Final

14:25 800m Men Heats

14:52 Discus Throw Men Final

14:55 800m Women Heats

15:25 100m Hurdles Women Heats

15:52 Pole Vault Women Final

15:55 400m Women Heats

16:22 Triple Jump Women Final

16:25 400m Men Heats

16:55 100m Ambulant Women Race 1

17:02 100m Women Semi-Final

17:25 100m Ambulant Men Race 1

17:29 Hammer Throw Women Final

17:32 100m Men Semi-Final

17:55 Shot Put Men Final

17:58 100m Hurdles Women Final

18:06 1500m Men Heats

18:30 1500m Women Heats

19:00 3000m SC Women Final

19:18 5000m Women Final

19:42 100m Ambulant Women Race 2

19:50 100m Ambulant Men Race 2

19:58 100m Women Final

20:08 100m Men Final

Sunday 30 June

11:15 Race Walk Men Final

11:35 Javelin Throw Men Final

12:10 Race Walk Women Final

12:42 Triple Jump Men Final

12:45 110m Hurdles Men Heats

13:12 High Jump Women Final

13:15 200m Women Heats

13:42 Discus Throw Women Final

13:45 200m Men Heats

14:12 Pole Vault Men Final

14:15 1500m Ambulant Men Final

14:24 400m Wheelchair Women Final

14:31 3000m SC Men Final

14:42 Long Jump Women Final

14:45 5000m Men Final

15:10 110m Hurdles Men Final

15:20 400m Hurdles Women Final

15:30 400m Hurdles Men Final

15:41 Hammer Throw Men Final

15:45 200m Men Final

15:52 Shot Put Women Final

15:55 200m Women Final

16:05 400m Women Final

16:15 800m Women Final

16:25 400m Men Final

16:35 800m Men Final

16:45 1500m Women Final

16:55 1500m Men Final

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.