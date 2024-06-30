UK Athletics Championships: Start time and schedule for British Olympic trials
Everything you need to know ahead of the Olympic trials in Manchester
The best athletes in Great Britain and Northern Ireland will vie for places at Paris 2024 at the UK Athletics Championships.
The event serves as the official British Olympic trials in all events other than the 10,000 metres, with top two finishers booking their spot at the Games if they have also met the qualifying standard set by UK Athletics.
Yet unlike at the trials in the United States, the governing body also has the ability to make discretionary selections for the Olympics, allowing them to potentially include Zharnel Hughes even with the sprinter missing the national championships due to injury.
Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr will also skip their preferred distances with selection already secure, but Team GB’s depth in a number of events should make for an entertaining battle for Olympic places.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are the UK Athletics Championships?
The 2024 UK Athletics Championships will take place on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30 at the Manchester Regional Arena.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the British trials live on the BBC, with coverage on the red button from 11.20am BST on both Saturday and Sunday. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Schedule (all times BST)
Sunday 30 June
11:15 Race Walk Men Final
11:35 Javelin Throw Men Final
12:10 Race Walk Women Final
12:42 Triple Jump Men Final
12:45 110m Hurdles Men Heats
13:12 High Jump Women Final
13:15 200m Women Heats
13:42 Discus Throw Women Final
13:45 200m Men Heats
14:12 Pole Vault Men Final
14:15 1500m Ambulant Men Final
14:24 400m Wheelchair Women Final
14:31 3000m SC Men Final
14:42 Long Jump Women Final
14:45 5000m Men Final
15:10 110m Hurdles Men Final
15:20 400m Hurdles Women Final
15:30 400m Hurdles Men Final
15:41 Hammer Throw Men Final
15:45 200m Men Final
15:52 Shot Put Women Final
15:55 200m Women Final
16:05 400m Women Final
16:15 800m Women Final
16:25 400m Men Final
16:35 800m Men Final
16:45 1500m Women Final
16:55 1500m Men Final
