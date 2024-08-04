Mixed relay to go ahead despite withdrawal of Belgium due to ‘E. coli’ illness

Support truly

The Olympic triathlon mixed relay will go ahead on Monday in Paris but without Belgium, who have withdrawn citing an illness for athlete Claire Michel amid reports it is a case of E. coli.

The health of athletes competing in the triathlon events at these Games has been a hot topic following concerns over the water quality of the River Seine.

Olympic organisers cancelled the swim familiarisation sessions over the weekend as the water quality levels had dropped back below the required standards following heavy rain.

But on Sunday evening it was announced the mixed relay would take place as scheduled on Monday morning.

“The latest test results confirm that Seine water quality levels at the triathlon venue have improved in recent hours, with forward-looking analysis indicating that water quality will be within the levels acceptable by World Triathlon,” read a statement.

The men’s triathlon was postponed by one day earlier in the week to Wednesday and took place on the same day as the women’s event.

Michel finished 38th in the women’s race on Wednesday.

Belgium’s Claire Michel (far right) has fallen ill after taking part in the women’s triathlon on Wednesday (John Walton, PA) ( PA Archive )

A joint statement from the Belgian Olympic Committee (COIB) and Belgium Triathlon announced their withdrawal from the mixed relay.

It said: “The decision, like this communication, was taken in consultation with the athletes and the entourage.

“Claire Michel, a member of the relay, is unfortunately ill and has to withdraw from the competition.”

Belgian media reported that Michel has contracted E. coli.

The team statement did not confirm that, but notably added: “The COIB and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for the next triathlon competitions at the Olympic Games.

Games organisers did not confirm or deny the E. coli reports, but did state that the 35-year-old has not been hospitalised.

“We are thinking here of the guarantee of training days, competition days and the format of the competitions which must be clarified in advance and ensure that there is no uncertainty for the athletes, the entourage and the supporters.”

“Paris 2024 wishes the athlete involved a quick recovery and will seek regular updates on their health,” a spokesperson said. “Paris 2024 wishes to remind everyone that the health and well-being of athletes is our top priority.”

Meanwhile, Switzerland have made a change to their line-up after Adrien Briffod also fell ill, with Simon Westermann taking his place.

“I don’t really know if my condition is linked to the quality of the water in the Seine,” Briffod told Le Matin.

Heavy rain hit Paris on Wednesday and Thursday, causing levels of bacteria in the water to rise.

Heavy rain has hit Paris during the Olympics (PA) ( PA Wire )

Prior to the men’s and women’s events taking place on Wednesday, athletes had been unable to train in the river because the water quality had not passed the required tests.

Britain’s athletes are all understood to have avoided any ill effects from swimming in the water, but all nations have faced disruption to their preparations.

Britain won gold in the inaugural Olympic mixed relay in Tokyo and will be among the favourites to secure another medal.

In Wednesday’s triathlons, Great Britain’s Alex Yee won a gold medal in the men’s race and Beth Potter won bronze in the women’s competition.

Yee and Potter will compete along with Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sam Dickinson.