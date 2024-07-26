Bicarb System: The new supplement set to fuel the Paris 2024 Olympics

Support truly

A new supplement, the Maurten Bicarb System, is being used to fuel runners at the Olympics but a lack of comprehensive data has led to scepticism of its benefits.

The Bicarb System is designed to elevate sodium bicarbonate in the blood by up to more than a third of its normal levels.

Contained within the £15 product is a mixing bowl, a hydrogel component and a bicarbonate component, used to produce a carbohydrate-rich sports drink.

The Telegraph has reported that more than 80 per cent of elite runners are estimated to be using this product which, given that it was only first introduced earlier last year, remains in its infancy.

After the Swedish endurance nutrition brand was created in 2015, Maurten swiftly became known for providing gels, solid bars, and drink mixes.

The Bicarb System, however, became its first product that was really catapulted into the limelight, with Maurten wishing to revolutionise the world of athletics ahead of Paris 2024.

In a sense, they were reintroducing what has historically been a commonly used substance, as athletes have previously been known for consuming raw sodium bicarbonate.

Sodium bicarbonate has been a commonly-used substance by athletes for many years ( Intropin, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons )

But while its performance-enhancing properties for endurance athletes are undisputable, the substance nonetheless lends itself to some cynicism. Peer-reviewed studies have not yet provided all of the necessary research to prove that the Bicarb System is safe to use beyond all reasonable doubt.

Sodium bicarbonate is a chemical compound which, when consumed directly, can increase the risk of cramping – a nightmare for any long-distance runner.

So, as athletes and coaches continue to experiment with the Bicarb System, its uncertainties, relating to a potentially heightened risk of injury, remain at the forefront of their minds.

That being said, the substance does seek to provide a proactive defence against hydrogen ions, which can cause discomfort in one’s muscles during strenuous exercise.

The Bicarb System was initially launched in February 2023, used by well-known cyclists Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic.

Then, as Maurten’s product was rapidly being endorsed in the world of cycling – leading to a noticeable surge in sales – Olympic gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen became the first runner to promote the substance after winning gold in his 1500m race at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Soon, the Bicarb System became increasingly more popular among endurance athletes weighing between 60 and 70kg, and many of whom will no doubt be using it at Paris 2024, looking to gain a competitive edge.