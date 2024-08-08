Olympic gold medalist from Philippines awarded lifetime supply of ramen

Support truly

A gold medal gymnast from the Philippines has been receiving more than just bragging rights for his accomplishment.

Carlos E Yulo, 24, made history on Saturday, August 3 as the first male Olympic gold medalist in the history of the Philippines after winning the floor exercise event in men’s gymnastics. Yulo went on to receive another gold medal one day later for his vault routine. Since completing these difficult achievements, various companies have chimed in to make Yulo’s victory even more special.

To accomplish his wins, Yulo scored an average of 15.116 on the vault on Sunday, August 4, as he beat out Armenia’s Artur Davtyan (14.966) and Britain’s Harry Hepworth (14.949). For his floor exercise he scored 15 points, beating the defending Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat from Israel by only 0.034 of a point.

One prize gifted to the Olympian was a two-bedroom condo in McKinley Hill township near the country’s capital of Manila. The Filipino real estate company Megaworld announced earlier this month that they would give away these condos to Olympians from the country that specifically retired with a gold medal. Yulo is the only person to have done so.

“This 2024, we are celebrating our 100th year of participating in the Olympic Games, and what a way to celebrate this milestone than by recognizing the superb competitive spirit of our newest Olympic gold medalist and welcoming them to McKinley Hill,” the company’s president, Lourdes T Gutierrez-Alfonso, said in their press release.

“As one of the most celebrated addresses in Fort Bonifacio, McKinley Hill is home to several world-class athletes, including members of the Philippine national teams for basketball and football. This makes it a perfect home for Filipino champions who live a life of passion and excellence through and through.”

The gold medalist was also offered various cash prizes including 10 million Philippine pesos, which is the equivalent of $173,300 while the country’s House of Representatives pledged to give Yulo an additional six million pesos for his achievements.

Various chain restaurants throughout the country have also decided to participate in celebrating Yulo’s gold medals by offering lifetime supplies of ramen, macaroni and cheese, and grilled chicken.

One gastroenterologist gave Yulo free consultations and colonoscopies for life while the University of Mindanao has offered him free college credits if he decides that he wants to go back to school.

Speaking to the BBC, the mayor of Yulo’s hometown in Manila is beginning to plan a “hero’s welcome” for him once the Olympics conclude.

“The grandest welcome will greet him and all our Paris Olympians. When we meet him, we will present Carlos Yulo cash incentives, awards and symbols of the eternal gratitude of the proud capital city of the Philippines,” the city’s mayor, Honey Lacuna, said according to the outlet.

Speaking shortly after his win on the vault, Yulo admitted how shocked he was to even receive a medal at all. “I was just hoping to perform well. I didn’t really expect a medal,” he told reporters at the time.

“It really felt like a bonus for me. It’s crazy, because last night I couldn’t sleep. I was so hyped because I had won that gold medal [the day before].”