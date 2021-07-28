Charlotte Dujardin becomes most-decorated British female Olympian with dressage bronze

Charlotte Dujardin has become the most-decorated British female Olympian in history after securing bronze in the individual dressage at Tokyo 2020.

The 36-year-old won double gold at London 2012, then successfully defended her individual title in Rio five years ago, where Great Britain also claimed a team silver

Then on Tuesday, riding major championship debutant Gio, she anchored Team GB to bronze in the team event alongside Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry to move level with rower Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kitty Godfree on five Olympic medals.

Bronze in Wednesday’s individual event makes it six and a new high for a British female athlete.

Germany took the top two spots on the podium with Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (91.732 per cent) aboard Tsf Dalera taking gold and Isabell Werth (89.657 per cent) the silver on Bella Rose 2.

Dujardin posted 88.543 per cent after a display that almost defied logic, given how little Gio had done in terms of his career at the sport’s elite level.

Teammates Hester on En Vogue finished eighth individually, and Fry on Everdale in 13th.