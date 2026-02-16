Great Britain’s ‘one in a million’ Winter Olympian Dave Ryding bows out in Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain’s “one in a million” Winter Olympian Dave Ryding reached the end of piste in Bormio on Monday as he placed 17th in the men’s slalom in his fifth and final Games.

The 39-year-old, whose rose from a dry slope in Pendle to become the first Briton to win an alpine World Cup race at Kitzbuhel in 2022, finished one place behind his compatriot Billy Major.

Ryding emphatically rejected any notion of delaying his retirement and said he hoped his improbable rise to the top of his sport would serve as a blueprint for future generations of British alpine hopefuls.

“I have no regrets,” insisted Ryding. “I will never look back thinking, ‘what if?’ I will never look back thinking, ‘Did I stop too soon?’ I gave it my all until the very last gate.

“I know my story was totally unique. You could probably say it was a one in a million shot, but you can do it. I will walk away as happy as I can be with what I have done.”

Ryding, who achieved a total of seven World Cup slalom podiums, did more than anyone to wrench the British Winter Olympic narrative away from plucky also-rans like Eddie The Eagle.

In doing so, he has inspired a new generation of alpine athletes to believe they can make it on the World Cup circuit, not least the 29-year-old Major, who was competing at his second Games.

“The highlight of my own career is still watching Dave win at Kitzbuhel in 2022,” said Major. “I will never forget that day. He has shown that anyone can do it with the right work and people around you.

“I told Dave that he can’t let today define his career because the guy is an absolute legend. I am extremely grateful that I was able to work alongside him for so many years.

“It is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

Ryding and Major defied blizzard conditions to sit just outside the top 10 after the first run, which more than half of the 95 starters – from nations including the likes of Benin, UAE and Guinea Bissau – failed to finish.

The skies cleared for the second run but the pair’s hopes of forcing their way into the top 10 were soon scuppered.

Switzerland’s Loic Meillard took gold after the first run leader Atle McGrath missed a gate.

Ryding will now head home to Lancashire to take a well-earned break from the sport that has defined him, but admitted he would find it impossible to keep away in the longer term.

“My life is ski racing and I’m sure I will stay very close,” added Ryding. “I will look to get my Park Run time down, but I look forward to waking up in the morning and not having to worry about how I slept or what I ate.”