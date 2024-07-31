Duncan Scott: I can’t touch Sir Chris Hoy’s achievements

Support truly

Duncan Scott shied away from comparisons with Sir Chris Hoy after equalling his fellow Scot’s Olympic medal haul by anchoring Team GB to victory in the men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay final.

Scott has a chance to move up to joint second in the list among British athletes alongside another cyclist in Sir Bradley Wiggins as he competes in the men’s 200m individual medley later this week.

But after helping Team GB retain their relay crown to claim their first triumph in the pool of Paris 2024, Scott pointed out he has only two gold medals to Hoy’s half-dozen.

“I’m nowhere near the level of athlete Chris Hoy has been, I think that’s taking away from what he’s achieved,” Scott said.

“I don’t think I should ever be compared to Sir Chris Hoy. He’s well above what I’ve achieved. It’s pretty cool in terms of numbers but he’s got quite a few better colours than I do.

“I’ve had so many medals won by relay team-mates, I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done. They put me in a phenomenal position tonight like they always do.”

If James Guy, Tom Dean and Matt Richards can tee him up then Scott knows how to close the show as they became the first swimming team in history to defend an Olympic relay title with the same quartet.

Richards had come within two-hundredths of a second of winning the individual event, settling instead for silver, as did Adam Peaty, who lost by an identical margin in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke.

But there was no need for a photo finish on Tuesday evening as, while Team GB led by just half a second after the final exchange, Scott swam the fastest leg of the race to secure victory by 1.35 seconds over the United States.

While Scott seemed almost bashful at being named in the same breath as Hoy, Guy was happy to celebrate his team-mate.

“Damn right, of course,” Guy said, when asked if he would compare Scott to Hoy. “He is an incredible athlete. He is so process-orientated and very level-headed.”

Guy has six Olympic medals in relay events, while Dean celebrated his third, all of them gold, with Richards on three as well after Team GB justified their billing as red-hot favourites for top spot.

They have an embarrassment of riches in the 200m distance, so much so that Dean was unable to defend his individual title from Tokyo 2020 after losing in Olympic qualifying to Richards and Scott.

Great Britain’s James Guy in action (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I don’t think this will ever make up for (not being able to compete individually),” Dean said. “But that was four months ago and I’ve had four months to get my head round it.

“It feels different because the last three years haven’t been a straight line for anyone – me, Jimmy, Matt, Duncan. There have been a lot of changes but we stepped up again in an Olympic year and that’s what’s really special.”

Jack McMillan, who represented Ireland at the last Olympics, and Kieran Bird deputised ably for Richards and Scott in the morning heats as Team GB qualified fastest but they brought their big guns back for the final.

Team GB celebrate winning the men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay title at the Olympics (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Guy, who swam a lifetime best in the morning, once again got their noses in front and Dean kept them there at the halfway point despite a wobble mid-swim – where Team GB slipped to fourth at one stage.

Richards, who earlier missed out on the 100m freestyle final, then handed over the baton to Scott and he rubberstamped the win to give Team GB their fourth Gold of these Games.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to be a part of that team with those four boys,” Richards said.

“We are the first team in history in any relay event at the Olympics to defend the title with the same four people and that’s pretty special. Who knows about the other boys but let’s go for the three-peat.”