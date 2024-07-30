Shooter Nathan Hales and swim relay quartet deliver GB gold double on day four

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

There was double gold for Great Britain as Paris sweltered in the summer sun on day four of the Olympic Games.

James Guy, Tom Dean, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott retained their 4×200 metres freestyle relay title after shooter Nathan Hales triumphed in the men’s trap – Britain’s first shooting medal at a Games since London 2012.

Andy Murry extended his tennis career once more as he and Dan Evans got themselves into an epic fight against Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, eventually winning 6-3 6-7 (8-10) 11-9, but Charlotte Worthington’s defence of her BMX Freestyle title ended in the qualifying rounds.

A heatwave hit the Games to send athletes and spectators alike scrambling to find ways to keep cool, but the weekend’s rain also continued to have a major impact as the men’s triathlon was postponed due to poor water conditions in the River Seine caused by the storm.

Dominant defence

Great Britain took a comfortable victory by 1.35 seconds from the United States (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

There has been frustration for Great Britain’s swimmers in the opening days of these Games but the first gold medal arrived in style on Tuesday.

Richards had come within two-hundredths of a second of winning the individual event on Monday but there were no such concerns 24 hours later as Britain’s quartet made the defence of their title look comfortable, with Scott pulling clear on the final leg as they beat the United States by 1.35 seconds.

Their victory came after Team Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen won the men’s 800m freestyle final, becoming the first Team Ireland swimmer to win a gold medal since 1996.

Hail Hales

Nathan Hales won Britain’s first Olympic shooting medal since 2012 with gold in the men’s trap (Isabel Infantes/PA) ( PA Wire )

Great Britain’s first shooting medal in 12 years came south of Paris in Chateauroux, where Hales nailed his last 18 straight shots – bagging an Olympic record in the process – as he took gold in the men’s trap.

Hales finished with a score of 48, four ahead of China’s Ying Qi, after his rivals dropped back one by one.

“I really enjoyed the whole thing and I’m so pleased to be able to set an Olympic record as well as win the gold medal,” said Hales, who was watched by family and friends including his girlfriend, the former two-time Olympian Charlotte Kerwood.

Triathlon woes

A general view of the pontoon used by Triathlon athletes moored on the River Seine (Mike Egerton/PA). ( PA Wire )

One of the big talking points throughout Tuesday was the postponement of the men’s triathlon by 24 hours due to poor water conditions in the River Seine.

The heavy rainfall that hit the city over the weekend has undone much of the very expensive work done to try to ensure the Seine was up to standard.

Both the men’s and women’s races are now due to take place on Wednesday – with Friday as a final back-up date for both races, but there remains the possibility it goes ahead as a duathlon formed of just the cycling and running.

Golden rowers

Lola Anderson and Great Britain’s women’s quadruple sculls team will go in search of gold on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

Britain’s world champion quartet of Lola Anderson, Georgia Brayshaw, Lauren Henry and Hannah Scott will target gold in the women’s quadruple sculls (1126) on Wednesday, before Tom Barras, Graeme Thomas, Callum Dixon and Matthew Haywood go in the men’s race (1138).

Reigning world champion Kieran Reilly will target BMX Freestyle gold after topping the scoring in the men’s qualifying on Tuesday, while Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser have a shot at an individual all-around medal in the gymnastics.

Picture of the day

The United States’ Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women’s team final at Bercy Arena (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Tweet of the day

What medals did GB win on Day Four?

Gold – Nathan Hales, shooting, men’s trap.

Gold – James Guy, Tom Dean, Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, swimming, men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.