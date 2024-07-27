Steven van de Velde presence casts a shadow over Paris 2024 Beach Volleyball

Support truly

Dark clouds continued to gather over the Olympic beach volleyball venue in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower on Saturday, but it was not only the unrelenting drizzle that was a cause for concern.

The sport has revelled in its role as a care-free and often sun-kissed pursuit since its inaugural appearance on the Olympic programme in 1996, its profile bolstered by high-profile locations from Horse Guard’s Parade to the golden sands of Copacabana.

Paris 2024 organisers were clearly intent on continuing the tradition when they placed the sport squarely beneath the city’s most famous landmark, a choice not lost on arguably its most illustrious competitor, three-time champion Misty May-Treanor.

The Eiffel Tower provided a stunning backdrop to the Olympic beach volleyball competition in Paris (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

The American, who won three consecutive gold medals from 2004 to 2012, and is back in Paris as a commentary for the NBC network, said: “I got lucky because my last Games were at Horse Guard’s Parade.

“That was quite the venue but this one, the night matches are going to be spectacular. They are trying to up (the level at each Games). I don’t know what Australia are going to do (for Brisbane 2032).”

Beach volleyball’s popularity was evident in the sizeable crowd that still showed up for the opening day of preliminary matches on Saturday, despite the Trocadero stadium being open to the elements.

But it is not just the weather that is causing the sport’s carefully cultivated, happy-go-lucky image to take a battering in the French capital.

The inclusion of Steven Van de Velde, a 29-year-old Dutch player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, has caused questions to be asked over whether the International Olympic Committee should have intervened.

Van de Velde is understood not to be staying in the Olympic Village at his own request, and will be allowed to forego the usual post-match mixed zone interviews. The Dutch Olympic Committee maintains Van de Velde has been successfully rehabilitated and deserves his place in the squad.

Despite mounting criticism of Van de Velde’s involvement, the International Olympic Committee indicated that it has no plans to bar him from competing, although its spokesman Mark Adams implied a degree of discomfort in reaching the decision.

Asked if the IOC was “comfortable and happy” with Van de Velde’s involvement, its spokesman Mark Adams said: “I think to characterise it as “comfortable and happy” would not be correct.

“I think a crime occurred some time ago, 10 years ago. A great deal of rehabilitation has taken place, and there’s very strong safeguarding in place also, and I believe… the athlete in question is not even staying in the village.

“So we feel that the Dutch National Olympic committee have explained their decision. Comfortable, happy, you can characterise it how you want but we feel that the statement that they’ve given us is correct and we will continue with the situation as it is.”