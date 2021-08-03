Elaine Thompson-Herah wins women’s 200m final to complete Olympic double-double
The Jamaican won the 100m and 200m titles in Rio and has matched the achievement in Tokyo
Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 200m final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
The Jamaican, who won gold in the women’s 100m, clocked a time of 21.53 seconds – the second fastest ever in the history of the women’s event.
Thompson-Herah’s stunning victory confirmed a double-double, with the 29-year-old having also won 100m and 200m gold at the 2016 Games in Rio.
Namibia’s Christine Mboma claimed silver, ahead of bronze medalist Gabrielle Thomas of Team USA.
Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won silver in the 100m, finished fourth.
“Honestly I just need to sleep, I have not slept since the 100m,” Thompson-Herah told the BBC after pulling clear in the final 50m to secure the win.
“Honestly my body is in shock mode, but I still had my composure to come out here.
“I [thought] my time wouldn’t be fast, because yesterday we ran two rounds, which took a lot from me – I equalled my Personal Best last night. So to come out to get a national record and two-time Olympian, I am so happy.
“I was begging for the line, but you have to hold your technique through the line. I know my grandma is celebrating right now.
“It feels good to be in the history book, to set a barrier for the other generation of athletes coming up, because we have got a lot of athletes coming from Jamaica, it means a lot to me to set this barrier.
“Everyone who supports me and believes in me, a big thank you to them.”
1) Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) - 21.53 seconds
2) Christine Mboma (NAM) - 21.81
3) Gabrielle Thomas (USA) - 21.87
4) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) - 21.94
5) Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV) - 22.27
6) Beatrice Masilingi (NAM) - 22.28
7) Mujinga Kambundji (SWI) - 22.30
8) Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) - 24.00
